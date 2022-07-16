ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Lands Intriguing 2024 Defensive Lineman

By Brandon Brown
WolverineDigest
WolverineDigest
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YjIwg_0giGyAp300

Michigan just landed a prospect from another country yesterday in Aymeric Koumba out of France. Today, it happened it again when Manuel Beigel out of Germany pledged to the Wolverines.

Beigel is a 6-5, 282-pound 2024 prospect who can play both sides of the ball. Judging from his commitment post and the fact that he tagged Michigan defensive line coach Mike Elston, it seems like a safe assumption that U-M took his commitment as a defensive lineman.

At this time there is not much out there on Beigel. According to his 247 Sports profile, he will be playing this fall at Wallingford (Conn.) Choate Rosemary Hall rather than in his native Germany. That kind of move and the opportunity to play against better competition is always a good situation for international prospects. We're starting to see it more and more in each recruiting cycle and Beigel is obviously indicative of that in 2024.

Just one month ago he performed well in front of the Michigan coaches at the big man camp in Ann Arbor and walked away with a tender from the Wolverines. Now, he's the second member of U-M's 2024 class as he joins Nashville (Tenn.) Ensworth outside linebacker Mason Curtis.

Beigel certainly looks the part in that picture and we've seen the Wolverine go this exact route before in the form of Julius Welschof. Beigel and Welschof are both products of Brandon Collier's PPI Recruits, which is designed to get international students scholarship opportunities at Division I schools. It has worked out pretty well for Welschof and Michigan and now the staff is hoping it will play out at least that well with Beigel.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama's Latest Commitment

Alabama's football program got great recruiting news on Sunday afternoon. The Crimson Tide landed 2023 four-star running back Justice Haynes. Georgia wasn't able to land him, despite the fact his father Verron played for the program. Haynes is currently the third-best player in his home state (Georgia) and the fourth-best...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Grammy Winner John Legend Reacts To Nephew's SEC Football Commitment

Anthony Brown, a four-star wide receiver from the class of 2023, announced his commitment to Kentucky on Saturday. His decision received far more attention than the typical college recruit. That's because his uncle, 12-time Grammy Award winner John Legend, celebrated the news by posting to his 13.8 million Twitter followers.
FOOTBALL
DawgsDaily

JUST IN: Georgia OLB No Longer With Team

Outside linebacker Marlin Dean is no longer with the Georgia Bulldogs, sources confirm to Dawgs Daily. Programs usually deal with an uptick in roster turnover after winning a national title. Georgia is logjammed at several positions, and it appears Dean wants to seek snaps at another locale. Dean ...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Nashville, MI
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
The Spun

Georgia Football Player Has Reportedly Left The Team

Georgia's football program has lost a defensive lineman. According to UGASports.com, redshirt freshman Marlin Dean isn't with the program anymore. Dean only played in one game last season (Charleston Southern) and finished it with two tackles. Dean was part of the 2021 recruiting class and was a three-star recruit and...
ATHENS, GA
92.9 The Game

Who's the third best SEC team behind Georgia and Alabama?

The college football season is just about here, and for some, the start on SEC Media Days on Monday, signified the start of the college football season. While we are just over a month away from “Week 0”, the SEC Media Days have allowed the buzz to begin and all the talks of which teams will come out on top by season’s end have commenced. While most would argue without a doubt that Georgia and Alabama are the SEC’s top two programs, Chris Goforth of 92-9 The Game asked listeners which team would be the conference’s third best, to which Chris said he could list five that could stake that claim.
ATLANTA, GA
On3.com

Six new 5-stars in updated 2023 On300

On3 is releasing On300 for the 2023 cycle this week. Six prospects are set to add their fifth star in this rankings update. No player ascended higher than Venice (Fla.) five-star EDGE Damon Wilson, up 17 spots and standing No. 4 in the country midway through the summer. Wilson now trails only Five-Star Plus+ quarterbacks Arch Manning and Nico Iamaleava, as well as elite EDGE Keon Keeley, in the overall pecking order. Wilson is the second defensive lineman to crack the top five.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#U M
The Spun

4-Star Tight End, Son Of Former NFL Star Commits To Ohio State

Ohio State added to its elite 2023 recruiting class on Sunday, picking up a commitment from four-star tight end Jelani Thurman. Thurman, the No. 9 tight end and No. 135 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings, chose the Buckeyes over Alabama, Auburn, Jackson State and Michigan State.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Big Notre Dame Rumor

Notre Dame is finally going to join a conference with the Big Ten and SEC adding big-time schools like Oklahoma, Texas, UCLA and USC, right?. According to a report from CBS Sports, Notre Dame is targeting a huge TV deal to stay independent. "Notre Dame targeting $75 million annual media...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

WATCH: The Rock visits Jackson State, Deion Sanders

Jackson State had a special visitor on its campus on Saturday. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson showed up as the Tigers hosted the HBCU Showcase portion of the XFL showcase series. Johnson walked up to Sanders, who promptly took a knee and bowed in The Rock’s honor. Jackson State...
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
College Sports
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
LonghornsCountry

Oregon to the Big 12? Nike Founder Phil Knight's Role in Conference Realignment

With USC and UCLA announcing a move to the Big Ten, the future of the Pac-12 is uncertain. Oregon is arguably the biggest player left in the Pac-12 following this move. Oregon has been at the forefront of college athletics in large part thanks to Nike founder Phil Knight. Knight wants Oregon in either the SEC or the Big Ten if given those options, according to John Canzano.
OREGON STATE
The Spun

Former College Football DL Shot & Killed On July 4

A member of the Boise State Broncos family was tragically lost over the long holiday weekend. On Tuesday, Cowboys star pass rusher and Boise State alum DeMarcus Lawrence shared that former teammate Greg Grimes was shot and killed on July 4. He was 31. "We lost my brother Greg Grimes...
BOISE, ID
On3.com

On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 3, EDGE Keon Keeley

On3 has updated its 2023 On300 after a summer filled with camps and 7-on-7 tournaments. The No. 3 overall prospect in the 2023 cycle and earning five-star status is Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep EDGE Keon Keeley, who is committed to Notre Dame. The summer before senior year is one of...
NOTRE DAME, IN
On3.com

Michigan commits climb up rankings in newly released On300

On3 released its updated On300 rankings for the 2023 recruiting class on Monday afternoon, and several Michigan commits made big jumps. Colleyville (Texas) Covenant product Enow Etta is Michigan’s highest rated commit and moved up 20 spots from No. 132 to No. 112. Etta is now ranked as the No. 17 defensive lineman nationally, but it should be noted that the Wolverines expect him to play EDGE at the next level.
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

Brady Quinn names surprise sleeper in Big 12 for 2022 season

Former Notre Dame quarterback and current college football analyst Brady Quinn went on CBS Sports HQ, where he delivered a surprising sleeper team for the Big 12 in 2022. “The one surprise team to me that’s most interesting is Kansas State,” said Brady Quinn. “I think when you look at Adrian Martinez, their quarterback who is a transfer out of Nebraska, things never really worked out after you saw the early success that he had there. But, he wants to join Chris Klieman.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
WolverineDigest

WolverineDigest

Detroit, MI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
336K+
Views
ABOUT

WolverineDigest is a FanNation channel covering University of Michigan athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy