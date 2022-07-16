ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jak Knight, Comedian Featured on `Big Mouth,' Dies at 28

By City News Service
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

HOLLYWOOD (CNS) - The local comedy community was mourning Jak Knight Saturday as news spread of the 28-year-old performer's untimely death.

Knight, who performed standup and wrote for such shows as ABC's "Black-ish" and Netflix's "Big Mouth," died Thursday night in Los Angeles, according to multiple media reports. No cause of death has been released.

In addition to his writing credits, Knight co-created and starred in Peacock's "Bust Down," and voiced the character of DeVon on the raunchy animated comedy series "Big Mouth."

"Several years ago a young Jak Knight began coming into our open mics & it was clear from the beginning he was special," the Hollywood Improv tweeted, along with a photo of the club's marquee bearing an "RIP Knight" message. "Jak was a tremendous writer & performer, years ahead of his age. He had a lot more to say and we're heartbroken we won't get to hear it. We love you forever Jak."

Comic and podcaster Tim Dillon tweeted: "RIP to Jak Knight. We taped Netflix specials together years ago. He was an incredibly funny original voice in comedy and a great guy who will be sorely missed."

Comedy Central tweeted, "Jak Knight was a hysterical and honest comedian. We will miss him tremendously."

Attempts to reach Knight's representatives for more details about his death were not successful.

