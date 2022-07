Although Julio Urias helped the Dodgers capture their 60th win of the season last night, his record still isn’t indicative of just how well he’s pitching. Last Sunday, the southpaw pitched a season-low of two innings allowing five runs on three hits, a walk and two hit batters while striking out three over two innings in a no-decision versus the Cubs on Sunday. Although Urias gave up all five runs in the first inning, the Dodgers still pulled off a late 11-9 win over the Cubs.

