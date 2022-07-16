ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

SpaceX Launches Its 25th Resupply Mission to International Space Station

By Joseph Golder, Zenger News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NASA said the launch includes science experiments being delivered to the ISS that will help scientists orbiting the planet work out how airborne mineral dust affects...

Daily Mail

China carries out successful test of giant SAIL that can change the orbit of dead rockets and satellites so they burn up in Earth's atmosphere and don't become space junk

In space no one can keep it clean, with the total mass of all objects in orbit said to equate to around 9,900 tonnes. To combat this, Chinese scientists have developed a huge sail, which they say can be used to change the orbit of dead rockets and satellites so they burn up in Earth's atmosphere and don't become space junk.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BGR.com

James Webb telescope is so powerful, it detected water on a distant exoplanet

NASA unveiled the first full-color images for its James Webb space telescope this week, and the results were absolutely astounding. While it’s easy to get caught up in the quality of the images that James Webb is capable of capturing, the newly activated telescope is more powerful than most might realize. In fact, the telescope is so powerful it detected water on a distant exoplanet.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Spots Mystery Rocket Impact Site on Moon

Astronomers discovered a rocket body heading toward a lunar collision late last year. Impact occurred on March 4, 2022, with NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) later spotting the resulting crater. Surprisingly the crater is actually two craters, an eastern crater (18-meter diameter, about 19.5 yards) superimposed on a western crater (16-meter diameter, about 17.5 yards).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ComicBook

NASA Shares Stunning New Photos of Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover first launched toward Mars two entire years ago and has been exploring the planet since, returning new stunning high-resolution photos of the Red Planet with each day that passes. Wednesday was no different as the space agency shared a handful of new photos to Perseverance's website. The...
ASTRONOMY
Florida State
The Independent

Nasa shares stunning image from James Webb telescope

While the world waits for Nasa to release the first fully processed images from the now operational James Webb Space Telescope on 12 July, the space agency has released a teaser image to whet everyones’ appetite.In a Wednesday blog post, Nasa released an image taken with Webb’s Fine Guidance System, an instrument that typically helps point the telescope at celestial objects to image with Webb’s more powerful, dedicated infrared instruments.But for a system that isn’t designed to produce stunning imagery the Fine Guidance System over-performed: The resulting monochromatic image shows bright spiky stars and thousands of distant galaxies in a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNET

NASA's Webb Space Telescope: Its Next Cosmic Experiments Will Blow Your Mind

It's been five days since NASA proved that its $10 billion, 1-million-miles-from-Earth, two decade-long dream, the James Webb Space Telescope, works. And it works so flawlessly, in fact, that its first ceremonial images are stunning. They're visceral masterpieces that force us to think of the universe's magnificence and reflect on our solar system's negligible corner within.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

How the James Webb Space Telescope works in pictures

The James Webb Space Telescope, also known as Webb or JWST, is a high-capability space observatory designed to revolutionize fields of astronomy ranging from star formation to galaxy evolution and from the very first galaxies of the universe to the properties of planetary systems. However, because JWST is a project...
ASTRONOMY
Elon Musk
The Guardian

Journey to the mystery planet: why Uranus is the new target for space exploration

On the night of 13 March 1781, William Herschel was peering through his telescope in his back garden in New King Street, Bath, when he noticed an unusual faint object near the star Zeta Tauri. He observed it for several nights and noted that it was moving slowly against background stars. The astronomer first thought he had found a comet but later identified it, correctly, as a distant planet. Subsequently named Uranus, it was the first planet to be discovered since antiquity. The achievement earned Herschel membership of the Royal Society, a knighthood and enduring astronomical fame.
ASTRONOMY
Andrei Tapalaga

The Secret American Ice City Under Greenland

Metal arch forms being emplaced over undercut trench in Camp Century, Greenland in 1961Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain. The Cold War forced the two big powers of the world at the time (the Soviet Union and the United States) to build bases to protect their “political flanks”. Every political debate between communism and capitalism was leading a step closer to a nuclear war and the US did not want to take any chances.
The Independent

Nasa grounds Mars helicopter Ingenuity as dust and winter threaten flights

Nasa’s pioneering Mars helicopter, Ingenuity, has been grounded amid the coming Martian winter. The craft will not fly until August, the space agency said. “It’s now dust season and winter on Mars, meaning there’s more dust in the air and less sunlight to help recharge Ingenuity’s batteries,” Nasa said in an update. “Dust levels are expected to subside later in July, so the team has decided to give the helicopter’s batteries a break for a few weeks and build their daily state of charge back up.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BGR.com

NASA just grounded one of its most important Mars missions

NASA has grounded Ingenuity. The space agency’s tiny Mars-based helicopter is now on an extended break in the Jezero crater. The tiny helicopter has been breaking records since it arrived on the Red Planet back in 2021. In that time, it has proven that flight is possible on Mars, despite the thin atmosphere and lower gravity. But why exactly has NASA grounded Ingenuity? Is something wrong with Perseverance’s companion?
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

Russian cosmonaut will fly to space station with SpaceX this fall

It's official: SpaceX will soon start flying Russian cosmonauts to the International Space Station (ISS). NASA announced today (July 15) that it has signed a deal with Russia's federal space agency Roscosmos to exchange seats on craft traveling to and from the orbiting lab. NASA astronauts will fly aboard Russian Soyuz spacecraft, as they have done many times, and cosmonauts will climb aboard private American vehicles such as SpaceX's Dragon capsule, which has never happened before.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

ESA satellite in a race against time to dodge space junk

The accumulation of junk which is damaging to the environment isn’t only a problem here on Earth: it’s also a problem in space. Every year more and more discarded rocket stages, broken satellites, and other bits of debris are put into orbit around our planet, and not all of them are responsibly de-orbited. The result is that there’s a whole lot of junk floating around in the space where satellites, telescopes, and even the International Space Station orbit.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
