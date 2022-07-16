Jesuit’s Troy Bowles, son of Bucs coach, pledges to Georgia Bulldogs

Jesuit linebacker Troy Bowles reacts on the field after the Tigers topped Miami Northwestern 37-12 in the Class 6A state semifinals last December. Bowles, who has pledged to the University of Georgia, helped lead Jesuit to its first state football crown since 1968. [ LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

Jesuit rising senior linebacker Troy Bowles, one of the bay area’s highest-rated recruits and middle son of Bucs coach Todd Bowles, announced via social media Saturday he has pledged to the University of Georgia.

All commitments at this point are non-binding. The early signing period for football begins Dec. 21.

Deemed a four-star prospect and the nation’s 85th-ranked player in the Class of 2023 by Rivals, Bowles narrowed his college choices to the Bulldogs, Oklahoma and Ohio State earlier this month.

Projected as an inside linebacker at the next level, Bowles played on the outside last season, helping lead the Tigers (15-0) to the school’s first state title since 1968. He finished with 103 tackles, three sacks, an interception, blocked punt and blocked field goal.

He returned two blocked punts for touchdowns.

“I played for the Redskins at 6-2, 205,” Todd Bowles, the starting free safety for Washington in Super Bowl 22, told the Tampa Bay Times in November. “(Troy) is bigger (6-2, 207), he’s faster and he’s way more athletic than I ever was.”

