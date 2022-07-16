ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Jesuit’s Troy Bowles, son of Bucs coach, pledges to Georgia Bulldogs

By Joey Knight
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33BUdr_0giGvfWj00
Jesuit linebacker Troy Bowles reacts on the field after the Tigers topped Miami Northwestern 37-12 in the Class 6A state semifinals last December. Bowles, who has pledged to the University of Georgia, helped lead Jesuit to its first state football crown since 1968. [ LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

Jesuit rising senior linebacker Troy Bowles, one of the bay area’s highest-rated recruits and middle son of Bucs coach Todd Bowles, announced via social media Saturday he has pledged to the University of Georgia.

All commitments at this point are non-binding. The early signing period for football begins Dec. 21.

Deemed a four-star prospect and the nation’s 85th-ranked player in the Class of 2023 by Rivals, Bowles narrowed his college choices to the Bulldogs, Oklahoma and Ohio State earlier this month.

Projected as an inside linebacker at the next level, Bowles played on the outside last season, helping lead the Tigers (15-0) to the school’s first state title since 1968. He finished with 103 tackles, three sacks, an interception, blocked punt and blocked field goal.

He returned two blocked punts for touchdowns.

“I played for the Redskins at 6-2, 205,” Todd Bowles, the starting free safety for Washington in Super Bowl 22, told the Tampa Bay Times in November. “(Troy) is bigger (6-2, 207), he’s faster and he’s way more athletic than I ever was.”

• • •

Tampa Bay Times

Clearwater man beat and stabbed mother to death, police say

CLEARWATER — A 24-year-old man lured his mother to an apartment Saturday, beat her with a hammer and stabbed her to death, according to Clearwater police. A woman called 911 about 5 p.m. and reported that she could hear a woman screaming in one of the apartments in The Palms at Countryside complex, at 25350 U.S. 19 N, police said. Officers arrived to find Mary Beth Lopez, 53, dead.
CLEARWATER, FL
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Reveals If She Thinks He'll Stay Retired

In late June, tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL for the second time. "I want to thank the whole entire first class Buccaneers organization for an amazing ride, trusting me to come back to play and help build a championship team," Gronkowski said in his statement. "I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field.
TAMPA, FL
Black Enterprise

Former NFL Player Arrested After Pulling Gun on Two Off-Duty Police Officers in Tampa

A former NFL player was arrested and charged with aggravated assault over the weekend. According to CBS Sports, Orson Charles, who played at the tight end and fullback position, has been arrested over a parking dispute with two off-duty police officers in Tampa, Florida on Friday night. Charles, who last played for the Denver Broncos in 2019, also played for the Chiefs, Bengals, Browns, and Lions.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

2 reasons why Georgia Bulldogs’ 2022 college football recruiting class is the best

The Georgia Bulldogs walked away from the 2021 season with, for the first time in 34 years, a national championship. The Bulldogs did so off the back of a capable enough offense complementing one of the greatest college defenses ever assembled. However, unfortunately for Georgia, this past season also culminated in a wave of departures, […] The post 2 reasons why Georgia Bulldogs’ 2022 college football recruiting class is the best appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Report: Bucs Star Showed Up To Camp Extremely Overweight

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers star reportedly showed up to mandatory minicamp very overweight. According to a report from Rick Stroud, Bucs running back Leonard Fournette was at 260 pounds during mandatory minicamp. Bucs coaches were not happy. “Coaches were not happy, and that’s an understatement, when (Fournette) didn’t participate in...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Former Arkansas, SMU coach Chad Morris joining USF football staff

Former Arkansas and SMU coach Chad Morris has joined USF’s staff as an offensive analyst, the Bulls announced Monday afternoon. Morris, 53, served as Clemson’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for four seasons (2011-2014), partially coinciding with Bulls coach Jeff Scott’s lengthy tenure as Tigers receivers coach. Clemson won at least 10 games each of those seasons, with three bowl triumphs.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa police release name of man killed in May shooting, seek tips

TAMPA — Police have released the name of a man who was fatally shot at a graduation party in May and are seeking tips from the public. Antonio Richardson, 21, was killed at about 3 a.m. on May 29 while he was celebrating a family member’s graduation at a gathering on the 3400 block of E North Bay Street, Tampa police said in a news release Monday. At least one person in a passing vehicle fired multiple rounds, striking Richardson and a 23-year-old man.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Months after Tampa killing, 3 men arrested, police say

Detectives have arrested three men in connection to the shooting death of a man in Tampa nearly a year ago, police announced Monday evening. According to a news release from Tampa police, the three men — Gavin Alexander Wolden, 25, of Wesley Chapel, Benjamin Aakeem Smiley, 23, of Zephyrhills, and Israel Montanez, 23, of Tampa — all face charges of first-degree felony murder and burglary with the intent to commit battery in the Sept. 9 slaying.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Hudson woman, 23, killed and 3 seriously hurt in Pasco crash, FHP says

A driver swerved across a median on U.S. 19 in Pasco County late Friday night, causing a crash that killed her passenger and injured two others, authorities said. About 10:57 p.m., the driver — a 27-year-old Hudson woman — was heading south on the highway in a sedan. Her passenger was a 23-year-old woman from New Port Richey. Neither was wearing a seatbelt, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release. Troopers said the driver lost control north of Eden Avenue and crossed the median in front of another sedan traveling north.
HUDSON, FL
