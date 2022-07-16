ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen Curry, LeBron James react to kid who took night night taunt to next level: 'See what you started'

By Chris Cwik
 3 days ago
Golden State Warriors Victory Parade & Rally SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates with his NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award during the Golden State Warriors Victory Parade on June 20, 2022 in San Francisco, California. The Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 4-2 to win the 2022 NBA Finals. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is often imitated, rarely duplicated and never surpassed ... until now. Curry showed some love to a young basketball player who took Curry's night night celebration to the next level during a game.

After hitting a jump shot, the kid actually drops to the floor and mimics sleeping in his bed. It was an elevated form of Curry pretending to sleep after sinking a big shot against the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

Curry liked what he saw from the kid.

He wasn't the only one. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James also weighed in, blaming Curry for starting a new trend. James tweeted, "You see what you started" at Curry.

At least one NBA player was not happy about the kid's celebration. Curry's teammate, Andre Iguodala, said he would make the kid run laps for taunting the opponent.

Well, two out of three ain't bad, especially when the two players on the kid's side are two of the best players in the NBA. No disrespect to Iguodala, but if Curry and James are on board with the kid's celebration, that's probably all that matters.

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Sports at https://sports.yahoo.com/stephen-curry-le-bron-james-react-to-kid-who-took-night-night-taunt-to-next-level-see-what-you-started-203439190.html

DaBee
2d ago

I'd rather he enjoy playing ball immitate a great player than c him with a gun in hand hurting others. Bet he's a hoot with the guys!! Keep at it!!!!🕶️

