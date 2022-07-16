Westchester Disabled on the Move celebrates anniversary of the passing of the Americans with Disabilities Act

Advocacy group Westchester Disabled on the Move celebrated on Saturday the 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act being passed.

Amid the celebration, there were still underlying concerns about the rights of those with disabilities.

Westchester Disabled on the Move’s Executive Director Maria Samuels fears that if not protected by strong legislation, the Americans with Disabilities Act could end up like Roe v. Wade.

“If the Supreme Court decides to go after the ADA, they can use the same justification to overturn the ADA and that might be easier than overturning Roe v. Wade,” Samuels said.

Organizers of the event urged everyone to vote, because the rights of millions of Americans with disabilities depend on it.