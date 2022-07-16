State park officials: 3 sharks spotted at Jones Beach, swimming was temporarily halted

State park officials say they temporarily halted swimming at Jones Beach Saturday after three shark sightings.

Officials tell News 12 Long Island that a fisherman caught and released a 4-foot sand shark in the area of Jones Beach Field 6. At around 9 a.m., they say another fisherman caught and released a shark in the same area.

At 10:45 a.m., a lifeguard spotted a shark at the west end of Jones Beach Field 2. Swimming was halted until noon.

Patrols were searching for sharks in the air, ground and in boats after two people were bitten this week on separate Long Island beaches.