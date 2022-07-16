ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Take care of your pets without getting out of the vehicle

By Luis Barrio
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31kCX1_0giGtb4F00

EL PASO, TX ( KTSM ) – The City of El Paso Animal Services and its community partners will be offering free pet vaccinations and microchips to hundreds of pets via a drive-thru pet wellness clinic, sponsored by the Petco Love Foundation.

The event is first-come, first-served and limited to the first 500 pets. So far this year, El Paso Animal Services has served more than 4,300 community pets at its Drive-Thru Pet Wellness Clinics.

Pets must remain in the vehicle; all dogs must be on a leash and cats must be placed in a secure carrier while visiting the drive-thru clinic. Dogs will receive a parvo/distemper vaccination, while cats will receive a feline viral rhinotracheitis, calicivirus, and panleukopenia (FVRCP) vaccination, both will also be given a microchip.

Pets must be six weeks old or older to receive vaccines. No other pet vaccinations will be available at this drive-thru event. This is an ongoing effort to ensure community pets are healthy and protected from deadly diseases such as parvovirus and distemper.

WHAT : Drive-Thru Pet Wellness Clinic
WHEN : 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday, July 17, 2022
WHERE : 301 George Perry Blvd.
COST : Free

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVIA

El Paso Fire rescues 2 dogs stuck in canal

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Fire Department Water Rescue Team rescued two dogs stuck in canal gates Sunday. It happened just west of the Jonathan Rogers Water Treatment Plant. According to El Paso Fire, there were no injuries. A similar rescue happened just after July 4th. "Nova" ran...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
State
New Mexico State
City
El Paso, TX
State
Indiana State
El Paso, TX
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Texas Lifestyle
El Paso, TX
Pets & Animals
El Paso, TX
Vaccines
El Paso, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Vaccines
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
KTSM

Off-roading community input needed for future of San Felipe Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso County Parks and Recreation Department are inviting the area’s off-roading community once again to provide their input on design and trail improvements at San Felipe Park. The decades-old park, located in far east El Paso County, just north of Fabens, is a destination for many […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KVIA

El Paso fines public for overgrown vegetation and weeds

EL PASO, Texas– Homeowners should be aware of overgrown weeds on their property as monsoon season increases vegetation and their chance for city fines. Ellen Smyth, Chief Transit and Field Operations Officer said this is a recurring issue and is elevated during this time. Smyth said property owners should...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Jennifer Lopez
elpasoinc.com

Sweet success: El Paso is home for candy makers

Shibley Azar started his company in 1907, choosing a location near the Rio Grande for the first home of Azar Nut Company. Azar first focused his business on pecan shelling and packaging. Over the last 115 years, the company now known as Mount Franklin Foods has grown to more than 4,000 employees.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Pasoans prepare for near record temps and heat danger

EL PASO, Texas -- The heat will be felt around the Borderland today. It could reach a high of 106, just one digit shy of the record high so far this year, 107. If we reach 106, that would be a record today. The record-setting high for July 19 was 105 that record was set The post El Pasoans prepare for near record temps and heat danger appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Love gardening? Become a certified Master Gardner Volunteer

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – El Paso County Master Gardeners are members of the local community who are enthusiastic, love gardening and are willing to share their knowledge with others. Organizers say the local chapter is holding in-person classes now and will be held Thursdays, September 8 through November...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Cars#Tx#Microchips#The Petco Love Foundation#El Paso Animal Services#The Apple App Store
KLST/KSAN

Hidden Gems to explore in West Texas

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas is one of the largest states in the US and has everything from the swelling ocean to the tallest pine trees as well as rich desserts and flowing rivers. Many beautiful locations in the state of Texas can be overlooked so we have compiled a list of some hidden gems to visit in West Texas before the summer comes to an end.
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
95.5 KLAQ

Jurassic Era Animatronic Dinosaurs Roar Into West El Paso Mall

Attention fellow dino nerds, Sunland Park Mall is being overrun by giant lizards this week. Lizards from the Jurassic era, that is. The national touring exhibition Jurassic Empire has transformed a section of the mall into a prehistoric world. A trip there this Thursday through Sunday will take you back to a time when dinosaurs roamed the earth.
SUNLAND PARK, NM
KTSM

WATCH: El Paso Rep Joe Moody shares thoughts from Uvalde Investigation

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – On Tuesday afternoon, El Paso State Rep Joe Moody sat down exclusively with KTSM 9 News’ Stephanie Shields to talk about his participation in the Uvalde Massacre investigation. Moody was one of three Texas lawmakers on the committee to investigate the Uvalde school massacre, and the one member who was […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso area CBP makes multiple hard narcotic seizures

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry seized fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine over the last week. “CBP officers are working hard every day to stop the flow of narcotics from entering the U.S. from Mexico,” said CBP El Paso Director Field Operations Hector […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Las Crucens go to splash pads to get relief from triple-digit heat

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some families went to places like the splash pads in downtown Las Cruces to find some relief from the triple-digit heat. KFOX14 spoke to various people in the Las Cruces community and they said they will not let the heatwave stop them from enjoying the outdoors.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

KTSM

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy