Vindication could be on the way for those who long ago predicted that Russell Westbrook wouldn't make it to two years with the Los Angeles Lakers. According to Lakers beat writer Jovan Buha, the Lakers and Westbrook are heading towards "an inevitable divorce." Per the report, Westbrook's recent split from his agent is convincing people within the organization that he's becoming more difficult to deal with.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO