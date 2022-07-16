ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desert Hot Springs, CA

28 Years Ago She Was Murdered In Her Apartment, And Bite Marks Left By Her Killer Were A Major Clue In Solving Her Case

Chip Chick
 3 days ago

Desert Hot Springs, California. Back in 1994, 39-year-old Cheri Huss lived in her own apartment located on Parma Drive in Desert Hot Springs.

On April 24th, Cheri was sadly found murdered in her apartment. Her killer had left bite marks on her, and he had also stabbed her several times.

Cheri struggled hard for her life, and in the process, her killer had left behind some of his blood in her apartment.

When Cheri was murdered, DNA wasn't as advanced as it is now. Authorities could only determine that the blood left behind from Cheri's killer belonged to a man and that it was a match to the saliva from the bite marks found on Cheri, but that was it.

They simply didn't have much more to go on then.

"After years of investigation and regular attempts to match the suspect’s DNA profile to a profile in the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) that came up with no match, Cheri’s case, unfortunately, went cold," the Riverside County District Attorney's Office explained in a statement.

Cheri's case remained cold until close to 28 years later. Last month, forensic genetic genealogy finally led to her killer; 49-year-old Sharron Eugene Gadlin.

When Sharron was identified, he was living only 12 miles away from where Cheri had been killed in her apartment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16lhjj_0giGsLAw00
Riverside County District Attorney's Office; pictured above is Cheri

"Cold case investigators sought and were granted a warrant to obtain a saliva sample from Gadlin which was done on Feb. 14, 2022," the Riverside County District Attorney's Office said.

"Four days later, on Feb. 18, investigators received confirmation from the state Department of Justice lab that there was a DNA match of the saliva to the DNA profile of the person suspected of murdering Cheri Huss."

On March 4th, Sharron was arrested and charged with Cheri's murder. He is currently behind bars at the Robert Presley Detention Center, where he is being held on bail that has been set at $1 million dollars.

Read more stories like this on ChipChick.com

She Discovered Her Mother-In-Law’s Secret Diary After She Passed Away And Found Out About A Major Family Secret

This Girl’s Date With A Youth Pastor Ended With A Shocking Twist

Airbnb’s Newly Announced $10 Million OMG! Fund Will Award 100 Applicants With $100K To Make Their Out-Of-This World Rental Property Ideas A Reality

Want The Old Money Fashion Aesthetic? This TikTok Account Has Got You Covered

He’s Thinking Of Taking Money Out Of His Nieces’ Inheritance Since They Never Even Cared About Their Aunt Passing Away

She’s Been On 7 Dates With The Same Guy, And All He Does Is Discuss His Ex-Girlfriends

If true crime defines your free time, this is for you: read Chip Chick’s True Crime Tribe

Comments / 5

Bldnurse
2d ago

Just terribly sad. I hope they lock this dude up and throw away the key 🔑 ! Bad element to be on the streets

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Judge rules caregiver accused of killing man, dumping body in trash must answer to charges

A woman accused of torturing an elderly man to death and dumping his body in a La Quinta trash bin in 2019 was back in court after a psychological evaluation. Cristina Noelle Canimo, 33, of Palm Desert, was charged with murder and torture. She appeared in court on Tuesday pleading not guilty to all counts. The post Judge rules caregiver accused of killing man, dumping body in trash must answer to charges appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
CBS LA

'That was murder,' says friend of man shot and killed by San Bernardino police

Alexis Hernandez first became friends with Robert Adams a few years ago. "If I was running the streets, running amok late at night or whatever. He'd pick me up," she said. Hernandez met the then 20-year-old man during a dark time in her life — when she was dealing with gambling problems, drug addiction and homelessness. Adams, who was working at a couple of gambling businesses, took care of her and helped her when he found her wandering the streets."I'm taking you somewhere where you don't need to be out here," Hernandez recalled him saying. "You don't need to be doing that....
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

New Details On Stabbing Deaths in Palm Desert

Two dead and one critically injured. That’s what sheriff’s deputies found last Friday at SpringHill Suites parking lot in a busy shopping district right off Highway 111. “A guest of the hotel was walking out of the hotel and was confronted by an adult male suspect,” Sergeant Brandi Swan with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said.
PALM DESERT, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Desert Hot Springs, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Desert Hot Springs, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KESQ News Channel 3

Suspect tased during fight at Palm Desert mall parking lot

Authorities are looking for suspects after a fight led to a man getting tased at the parking lot of the Palm Desert mall. The incident was reported to authorities at 6:42 p.m. at the Shops at Palm Desert on Highway 111. The call originally came in as a shots fired call but deputies confirmed there The post Suspect tased during fight at Palm Desert mall parking lot appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
crimevoice.com

Multiple firearms seized amid investigation in Riverside County

UNINCORPORATED MECCA – A man from Mecca is facing a possible lifetime of prison time for alleged methamphetamine trafficking. Leaving his agricultural home base – in the unincorporated Riverside County community on the North Shore of the Salton Sea, in eastern Coachella Valley – brought dire results.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Genetic Genealogy#True Crime#Dna#Violent Crime#Gadlin
z1077fm.com

WHEELCHAIR HEIST RESULTS IN RECOVERY AND GRAND THEFT ARREST

An electric wheelchair that was stolen from a disabled Yucca Valley resident on Sunday (July 10th) was recovered five days later in Yucca Valley Park. Roberto Cordova, 30, was approached by deputies during their investigation and admitted to stealing the wheelchair – which has a value of nearly 30,000 dollars. He was booked for Grand Theft at the Morongo Jail with an additional charge of probation violation, placing him without bail.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
mynewsla.com

Car Thief Leads Deputies on Chase in San Jacinto

A 19-year-old probationer allegedly tried to flee from sheriff’s deputies in a stolen vehicle until he crashed into a traffic signal in San Jacinto, culminating in a brief foot chase and his arrest, authorities said Tuesday. Lance Brannon Carter Jr. of Los Angeles was arrested and booked into the...
SAN JACINTO, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Suspected of Running Over, Killing Bicyclist Released from Jail

A motorist suspected of plowing into and killing a 48-year-old bicyclist while driving drunk on a Riverside street was out of custody Monday on a $75,000 bond. Jose Luis Cacho Jr. was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on Saturday night on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter, hit-and-run resulting in death and driving under the influence with injuries.
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Felon Crashes During Police Chase in Menifee

A 52-year-old convicted felon with an outstanding warrant for his arrest allegedly led Menifee police on a brief chase that ended with the vehicle the suspect was driving crashing and flipping over, leaving him injured, authorities said Tuesday. Zelia Merian Murphy III of Riverside was taken into custody and hospitalized...
MENIFEE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fontana deputies arrest man who allegedly viciously attacked a woman

Fontana deputies arrested a man who allegedly viciously attacked a woman in the unincorporated area of Rialto on July 17, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Two deputies suffered minor injuries during the arrest but did not require professional medical treatment. The incident took place at about 5:55...
FONTANA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy