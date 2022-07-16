Pumas pip Scotland with last-gasp try to win series

1 of 6

SANTIAGO DEL ESTERO, Argentina (AP) — Edinburgh-based Emiliano Boffelli scored a last-gasp try for Argentina to overcome Scotland 34-31 on Saturday and win their first home series in 15 years.

In the series-deciding third test, Scotland led by 15 points with 30 minutes to go and 11 points with 15 minutes left but failed to manage a tight, gripping contest and made key errors to keep Argentina in the hunt.

The Pumas never got down, no matter how deep the hole. They scored the last three tries, the last in the 81st minute with brilliant execution. Given a scrum in front of the posts, they shoved Scotland back, set up ruck ball, and passed quickly left to unmarked winger Boffelli, who stepped inside one defender and went over the tryline in the corner to a huge roar at the new Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades.

To cap it off, Boffelli, facing six of his Edinburgh clubmates, made the sideline conversion. He converted all four Argentina tries and slotted two penalties.

His Edinburgh mate, Scotland flyhalf Blair Kinghorn, also converted all four of their tries and one penalty. His one miss from 46 meters hit the crossbar.

Crucially, Scotland had three easy penalty shots that they kicked for touch instead. Only once did the gamble for seven points pay off. One of the failures was in the 69th minute when Scotland mauled and Jonny Gray was held up over the line.

Soon after, scrumhalf Ali Price kicked out on the full and put Argentina back deep in Scotland’s half. The Pumas ultimately used the turf to pressure again and get Boffelli across.

“We were the architects of our downfall,” said first-time Scotland captain Hamish Watson, who was replaced in the 75th.

Argentina won the first test 26-18 and lost the second 29-6. Their unbridled joy at winning their first series at home since 2007 also was an emotional release from an incredible comeback in their first home tests in three years at the end of coronavirus restrictions.

An error-filled series came to a brilliant end, surprisingly after both sides reset by changing more than half their lineups.

But the rugby was breathtaking and the lead swapped three times in the first half.

Boffelli should have had the first try but the final pass went over his head. Instead, the honor went to Scotland wing Duhan van der Merwe, who ran off Kinghorns shoulder and powered past four defenders.

Argentina replied from deep with a counterattack by Bautista Delguy and Boffelli which sent flyhalf Santiago Carreras clear to the line.

Scotland hooker Ewan Ashman then scored from a lineout maul. But when they tried again just before halftime they were repelled, but they led 14-13.

Ashman ran through Delguy to score his second try and get the second half underway, and Van der Merwe scored off a ruck to set up Scotland’s biggest lead at 28-13.

In the series, the Scots owned the third quarter, where they scored six of their eight tries.

But Argentina came back in waves thanks to fresh legs.

Replacement prop Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro scored, then replacement scrumhalf Gonzalo Bertranou to close within four points with 10 minutes to go. But Scotland wouldn’t close down the game and the Pumas closed them out for their first home series win over Scotland in 28 years.

“It was our best display of the tour,“ Scotland coach Gregor Townsend said. “It would have been a famous win.”

