ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea feel vaccine-enforced absence of Kanté and Loftus-Cheek on US tour

By Ed Aarons in Los Angeles
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EiqL9_0giGrNyb00
N’Golo Kanté played for a Chelsea under-21s side along with Ruben Loftus-Cheek in a friendly against Boreham Wood on Friday.

Thomas Tuchel has admitted the absence of N’Golo Kanté and Ruben Loftus-Cheek from Chelsea’s pre-season tour of the United States because of their Covid vaccination status is “far from ideal” as they prepare for the new Premier League campaign.

Neither midfielder travelled with the squad when they flew out to Los Angeles last weekend because entry rules for the US say all foreign visitors over 18 must be double-vaccinated. While it is unclear whether the two players are unvaccinated or had received only one dose, both Kanté and Loftus-Cheek tested positive for Covid-19 at the start of last season.

Tuchel said at the time he did not know how many of his players had been vaccinated but that he would not force them to have the injections. However, the Chelsea manager has acknowledged that the absence of Kanté and Loftus-Cheek has left a big hole in his preparation plans.

“We cannot force. It is at the moment a very normal decision to get vaccinated. Both players took the decision not to,” said Tuchel. “We need to follow the rules. They cannot join us. They know about the consequences. We don’t like it. Of course not. We would love to have them here and it’s not an ideal solution. Far from ideal.

“But once the situation is like this you need to come up with a solution. So they have their coaches there. They train with the under-23s. Then they go with the under-19s to not be completely not in a group. But it will not compensate. It will not be the same.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GkvCJ_0giGrNyb00
Ruben Loftus-Cheek has remained in England where he is training with Chelsea under-21s and under-19s. Photograph: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Asked if players’ vaccination status came into his thinking when looking at transfers, Tuchel added: “I knew some players who I would also take without vaccination. I have to say. But yes, it is a part of daily life at the moment.”

Kanté also missed a portion of last season with a knee injury and started only 21 games in the Premier League. Tuchel is hopeful the France midfielder can integrate quickly with the main squad once they return. He said: “For N’Golo it is maybe not even the worst thing to do. So we can give him a very individual load. So maybe we can turn a disadvantage into an advantage. I don’t think he in particular needs a long time to adapt to our game because N’Golo is N’Golo and everybody is aware that he is a key player and needs to be a key player if you want to win big stuff.”

Quick Guide

How do I sign up for sport breaking news alerts?

Show

Tuchel also said he was keen to tie down the 31-year-old to a new contract, with less than 12 months remaining on his present deal. Chelsea lost both Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rüdiger last month after their terms expired, and asked whether resolving Kanté’s situation this summer remained a major priority, he said: “It is, but I want a lot of things. Not all things become reality but everybody is aware of the situation with not only N’Golo but also Jorginho. We knew about the situation with Andreas and Toni and we don’t want this. So we are on it to solve it in the best interests of the club.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Why are Democratic billionaires backing white candidates over better candidates of color?

The 2022 Democratic primaries have seen a surge of white billionaires, ostensibly Democrats, throwing their weight – and their money – around to try to boost the fortunes of hand-picked, under-qualified white men running against candidates of color. They are doing this despite the candidates of color often being more experienced and better suited to both win and govern in a period of fractious racial conflict where democracy itself is under ferocious attack. With white billionaire friends like these, progressives and Democrats are likely to lose political power and also set back the cause of racial justice in this country.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
Antonio Rüdiger
Person
N'golo Kanté
Person
Thomas Tuchel
The Guardian

A moment that changed me: a play taught me I was not undesirable – just a black woman in a white world

I was not a particularly pretty or popular teenager. I was not a “hot girl”. Yes, I went to the occasional party and kissed the occasional boy, but mostly I kept to my books and my self-righteousness. I would laugh that I was too busy with exams and library lunchtimes. I had no time for boys or trivial, silly things. I was serious, an academic, a scholarship kid; I must not be distracted. But inside I was filled with the kind of low self-esteem that erodes your identity like bile.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loftus Cheek#Covid
The Guardian

My name is Brian: the prisoner whose treatment put Switzerland on trial

“My relationship to this country is so … ” Brian Keller tails off, searching for the word to describe his feelings toward the nation that has, even in the eyes of UN observers, tortured him. “Strange,” he concludes. “They’ve always treated me as something else, telling me to go back to Africa. I’m from here. My father and grandfather are Swiss.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Why do Britain’s roads melt and its rails buckle in heat?

Extreme temperatures have led to widespread problems and disruption on Britain’s railways, with trains running at slow speeds and mainlines closed. Airport runways and some roads have also shown they can be susceptible to heat. Railways. Steel rails expand and tend to buckle in the heat – whatever the...
TRAFFIC
The Guardian

‘I said, Don, it’s time for you to reveal’: 50 years later, the truth behind American Pie

A long, long time ago – five decades to be exact – America was roiled by wrenching generational showdowns, massive street protests, and a blazing array of social justice movements. Now, half a century later, similar events and dynamics dominate the public conversation. So, perhaps, it’s poetic that precisely five decades have elapsed since a song that captured all that cultural turmoil, American Pie, became a smash hit. “It’s a song that spoke to its time,” said Spencer Proffer, who has produced a comprehensive new documentary about the song, titled The Day the Music Died. “But it’s just as applicable now.”
MUSIC
The Guardian

The Guardian

363K+
Followers
87K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy