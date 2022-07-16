ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Motorcycle driver injured in crash in Wright Township; another in U.S. 31 crash

By Dan D'Addona, The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23o46l_0giGrHgF00

A motorcyclist is facing non-life-threatening injuries after a crash with another vehicle in Wright Township.

At 3:04 p.m. Saturday, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office and medical first responders were dispatched to the 5300 block of Arthur Street in Wright Township for a motorcycle vs. car crash.

The sheriff's office investigation found that a 57-year-old female was driving a 2018 GMC Acadia and pulled out of a private drive into the path of the motorcycle. The 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle was driving westbound on Arthur Street by a 35-year-old man from Conklin.

The motorcycle driver was not wearing a helmet and sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hosiptal.

The driver of the Acadia was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

It was the first of two car vs. motorcycle crashes on Saturday.

The second saw a BMW motorcycle driven by a 71-year-old Holland man stopped on U.S. 31 for an ambulance that was traveling eastbound on James Street. A Subaru Crosstrek was also soutbound on U.S. 31 and the driver, a 25-year-old woman from Holland, didn't see the motorcycle or ambulance and struck the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

No injuries were reported from the Subaru.

The Holland Township Fire Department assisted on the scene and southbound U.S. 31 was closed for a short time to complete the investigation, which remains open.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Motorcycle driver injured in crash in Wright Township; another in U.S. 31 crash

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1470 WFNT

MSP Dashcam: West MI Driver Loses Control, Launches Off Highway

A Michigan State Police cruiser caught the whole accident on video. In the early morning hours of July 17th, 2022, a Michigan State Police trooper caught a wild accident on video. While driving at a high rate of speed, the driver lost control of the vehicle. Seconds after, the dashcam of a Michigan State Police cruiser filmed the car driving off the road and then launching over an embankment.
MICHIGAN STATE
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Three injured in Big Rapids Township accident

Three people were taken to the hospital with injuries following a two car crash in Big Rapids Township Monday night. The Mecosta Co. Sheriff's office says an investigation found that a 18-year old woman from Stanwood was traveling eastbound on 12 mile rd when she disregarded the stop sign at Northland Dr. and hit a northbound vehicle on Northland Dr. being driven by a 37-year old man from Big Rapids.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conklin, MI
City
Holland, MI
Holland, MI
Accidents
Holland, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Accidents
Ottawa County, MI
Accidents
County
Ottawa County, MI
Ottawa County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WWMTCw

One hospitalized, one dead in separate motorcycle crashes

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A motorcyclist is dead after a fatal crash in Van Buren County less than thirty minutes after another motorcyclist was hospitalized following a crash on I-196. Just after 7 p.m. Saturday evening, officers with South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) responded to the scene...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
WOOD TV8

Deputies: 1 injured in motorcycle vs. car crash

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say one person was injured in a motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon. It happened at 3:04 p.m. Saturday near the 5300th Block of Arthur Street in Wright Township. According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department, a 57-year-old Coopersville woman driving a 2018 GMC Acadia pulled out of a private drive […]
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Acadia
Nationwide Report

2 people hospitalized after a rollover crash on I-96 near Coopersville (Coopersville, MI)

2 people hospitalized after a rollover crash on I-96 near Coopersville (Coopersville, MI)Nationwide Report. On Sunday, two people suffered injuries following a rollover crash near Coopersville. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of I-96 near 48th Street at about 11:30 a.m. after getting reports of a single-vehicle accident [...]
COOPERSVILLE, MI
Fox17

Sheriff: Woman pulled from water at Oval Beach, rescued by civilians

SAUGATUCK, Mich. — A water rescue took place at Saugatuck’s Oval Beach. The Allegan County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a 78-year-old woman fell into the water after experiencing a medical emergency. By the time officers arrived at the beach, bystanders had already jumped into help, pulling the woman...
SAUGATUCK, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
Country
Netherlands
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Crash kills motorcyclist on Phoenix Road in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — South Haven Area Emergency Services responded to two motorcycle accidents within 18 minutes of each other Saturday evening, one of them fatal. The first occurred at 7:05 p.m. Saturday on the northbound ramp of Interstate 196 at M-140 when a motorcycle left the roadway. The injured motorcyle rider was transported by ambulance to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo where no condition report was available Sunday.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WOOD TV8

Woman injured in drive-by shooting near Kentwood

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was injured when shots were fired into a home in an apparent drive-by near Kentwood early Monday. It happened shortly before 2 a.m. on Campus Park Drive SE south of 60th Street in Gaines Township, near East Kentwood High School. The Kent...
KENTWOOD, MI
WWMTCw

Active shooter caught in Kalamazoo County, says Sheriff's Office

CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man who was reportedly shooting at cars in Kalamazoo County Monday night has been arrested. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office said at about 8:40 p.m., deputies responded to the area of East MN Avenue and South 39th Street in Charleston Township after getting word that a gunman was firing at passing vehicles. The area is southeast of Galesburg.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWJ News Radio

No survivors: Police confirm pilot, sole passenger died in single-engine plane crash in West Michigan

OCEANA COUNTY (WWJ) - Authorities confirmed the deaths of two Michigan men after their small aircraft crashed in Oceana County on Michigan's Westside Friday evening. Michigan State Police confirmed the pilot, identified as Raymond Gundy, 56, from Muskegon County, and his passenger, Troy Caris, 48, from Holton, died when their Cessna crashed around 6 p.m. in a wooded area near South 102nd Avenue and West Buchanan Road in Shelby, Mich., just south of the Oceana County Airport.
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Police investigating attempted armed robbery at Dollar General

ORONOKO TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery that happened at the Dollar General on M139 Saturday evening, according to the Berrien Springs Oronoko Township Police Department. At approximately 8:43 p.m. on Saturday, police were dispatched to the Dollar General for reports of an attempted armed robbery.
BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI
Fox17

Traffic lights in NW Grand Rapids back on after losing power

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Traffic lights in northwest Grand Rapids were without power Tuesday morning, but the city of Grand Rapids informs us that the power is back on. The city of Grand Rapids says the problem arose when its primary circuit on Richmond Street tripped. We’re told that...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Holland Sentinel

The Holland Sentinel

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
415K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Holland, MI from hollandsentinel.com.

 http://hollandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy