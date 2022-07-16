A motorcyclist is facing non-life-threatening injuries after a crash with another vehicle in Wright Township.

At 3:04 p.m. Saturday, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office and medical first responders were dispatched to the 5300 block of Arthur Street in Wright Township for a motorcycle vs. car crash.

The sheriff's office investigation found that a 57-year-old female was driving a 2018 GMC Acadia and pulled out of a private drive into the path of the motorcycle. The 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle was driving westbound on Arthur Street by a 35-year-old man from Conklin.

The motorcycle driver was not wearing a helmet and sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hosiptal.

The driver of the Acadia was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

It was the first of two car vs. motorcycle crashes on Saturday.

The second saw a BMW motorcycle driven by a 71-year-old Holland man stopped on U.S. 31 for an ambulance that was traveling eastbound on James Street. A Subaru Crosstrek was also soutbound on U.S. 31 and the driver, a 25-year-old woman from Holland, didn't see the motorcycle or ambulance and struck the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

No injuries were reported from the Subaru.

The Holland Township Fire Department assisted on the scene and southbound U.S. 31 was closed for a short time to complete the investigation, which remains open.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Motorcycle driver injured in crash in Wright Township; another in U.S. 31 crash