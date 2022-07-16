2023 prospects Texas A&M leads for in the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine

It is no secret that Texas A&M has had a slow start to the 2023 class, holding only six commitments in mid-July. However, it also no secret that the Aggies are among the top groups of some of the nation’s premier talents.

As it stands right now, July 16, Texas A&M leads for seven total prospects in the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine. Here is a look at each prospect and where their recruitment stands.

DL David Hicks, Katy (Tex.) Paetow

RPM: Texas A&M (59.7%), Oklahoma (35.4%), Miami (1.1%)

Hicks’ recruitment is considered to be primarily a two team race between the Aggies and the Sooners, however he has not taken an official to either. Instead Hicks used June to officially visit Miami, Michigan State, and Oregon all of which have turned into legitimate options for Hicks. It is still likely that he remains in the region but nothing is out of the question for the five-star. He is expected to return to College Station for the pool party event at the end of this month, which will mark the 10th time Hicks has visited campus. Hicks is the No. 7 player in the country in the 2023 class and the No. 2 defensive lineman.

Scouting summary: Physically-developed defensive lineman with advanced power along with length and quickness. Possesses a big frame with a muscled build and an 80-inch wingspan at 6-foot-4. Has brute strength which he pairs with initial quickness to create steady disruption along the line of scrimmage. Consistently shows quick and powerful hands at the point of attack with some advanced pass rush technique for a young defensive lineman. Very much a power player at this point in his development, but plays with some nuance and technical skill. Working at both defensive end and defensive tackle as a junior at a powerhouse program in Texas’ highest classification. A strong, but not elite athlete. Turned in dominant showings at college camps prior to his junior season.

DB Javien Toviano, Arlington (Tex.) Martin

RPM: Texas A&M (23.9%), Texas (20.9%), Michigan (18.0%), Oklahoma (10.1%), LSU (5.3%), Alabama (5.3%)

It is my, and others, opinion that Toviano is the best cornerback in the 2023 class. He has shown he every trait and ability to be a day one contributor at a high level. This recruitment appears to focus on Texas A&M, Texas, and Michigan as of right now. His only official visit to date was Ann Arbor, so both Texas schools will work to host him in the coming weeks or months. Toviano is the No. 28 player in the nation.

Scouting summary: Heady, pure football player who makes an impact in all three phases. Projects as a defensive back long-term with the highest upside likely being at safety. Has good size at 6-foot-.5, 180 pounds with long arms (6-foot-4 wing-span). Instinctive and physical as a defender. Diagnoses and triggers quickly as a run defender. Has very good change of direction with the ability to redirect in coverage, which he backs up with strong agility marks in the combine setting. Has performed well in covering some touted receivers at the high school level. Doubles as a running back and makes plays on special teams. Lacks the pure top-end speed of top cornerbacks. Plays faster than he tests, but will need to improve his speed to be a top corner. Physical and on-field skill set lines up best at safety at this time.

LB Anthony Hill, Denton (Tex.) Ryan

RPM: Texas A&M (75.7%), Texas (13.6%), Oklahoma (3.9%), Alabama (2.2%), USC (1.7%)

This recruitment is officially a two team race between the Aggies and the Longhorns, the five-star announced recently. Texas A&M has long been considered his most likely choice but with Texas trending on the trail, can Texas make up ground? Hill has taken four official visits, one of which was Texas but the Aggies will get the last crack, scheduled to host him on an official visit at the end of this month. It is possible the visit will be enough to secure him in the class. It would be a massive get as Hill is the No. linebacker in the nation and No. 14 overall.

Scouting summary: Downhill linebacker with good size and straight-line speed. Has starred for one of the top defenses in Texas high school football since his sophomore season. Combines his speed with a high effort level, resulting in a highly productive player at the high school level. At his best when he can use his closing speed as a blitzer or in pursuit sideline-to-sideline. Shows some physicality as a striker. Has one of the longer wing-spans of top linebackers in the 2023 cycle. Provides added value as a pass rusher and may eventually grow into an EDGE prospect down the line. Has a penchant for forcing turnovers and looks to strip the football often. Will need to continue improving his skills playing in space and in coverage.

WR Hykeem Williams, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Stranahan

RPM: Texas A&M (89.5%), Miami (2.6%), Georgia (1.9%), Pittsburgh (1.3%)

Williams, 6-foot-2.5, 215 pounds, has taken two official visits, to Georgia and Pittsburgh. While he has yet to take an official visit to Texas A&M, he has been on campus twice, as recent mid-June when he stayed for a six (!) day visit. The Aggies commanding lead in the RPM stems from a 70% confident prediction from AggieScoop’s Tim Verghese during that visit. He currently does not hold a prediction to any other school. It has been said Williams could make a decision close to the 2022 season, so he may be on watch in the coming weeks. Williams is the No. 38 overall prospect and No. 7 wide receiver in the country.

OL T.J. Shanahan, Austin (Tex.) Westlake

RPM: Texas A&M (92.4%), LSU (2.2%), Georgia (1.6%)

Shanahan, a Top 100 recruit, has taken three official visits to Texas A&M, Georgia, and LSU. The On3 visit center shows Shanahan has made six trips to College Station, the most of any school in his recruitment. The Aggies are have three predictions in their favor, making A&M’s lead a substantial one. There is a possibility Shanahan will use his last two official visits when the dead period is over, but nothing is certain at this moment. Even if he chooses to visit more schools, Texas A&M’s lead will be tough to break.

WR Adam Hopkins, Thomasville (Ga.) Thomas County Central

RPM: Texas A&M (99.6%)

Hopkins, a bit of a smaller receiver at 5-foot-11, 175 pounds, is logged as having taken only one visit to date. And it was an official visit to A&M on June 17. He is currently ranked as the No. 23 wide receiver in the nation, No. 156 overall. Compared to most of his caliber, Hopkins has had a very quiet recruitment. Florida State was heavily involved as well but no visit or buzz has transpired.

S Dalton Brooks, Shiner (Tex.) High

RPM: Texas A&M (98.5%)

Brooks’ recruitment has only seem three teams receive a visit: Texas A&M, Texas, and Notre Dame. None of them have been official visits but the Aggies have seen him in person four times and a fifth is expected at the end of this month. This plus a prediction in the Aggies favor give them an almost unanimous lead.

Scouting summary: Versatile athlete who is one of the more dominant small-town players from the state of Texas in recent years. Stars for back-to-back state champion Shiner High as a running back and safety. Rushed for over 2,600 yards and 39 touchdowns at over 10 yards per carry as a junior. Doubles as a strong track athlete, posting good numbers in several events including the 100 meters (11.15 seconds), the long jump (22-10.25 feet) and the triple jump (45-7 feet). Has a leaner athletic build that has room to fill out nicely at the next level. Smooth runner with easy closing speed to ball carriers. Willing to come downhill and strike as well as cover sideline to sideline in the back half. Flashes the long speed and change of direction necessary to play in the secondary at a top tier collegiate program or as a running back.