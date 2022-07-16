ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa County, CO

Judge cancels arrest warrant, revocation of bond for Colorado county clerk

By Sommer Brokaw
UPI News
 3 days ago
July 16 (UPI) -- A Colorado judge has canceled an arrest warrant issued on Thursday over bond violation for Tina Peters, a Mesa County clerk indicted in March in election security probe.

Judge Matthew Barrett quashed a bond revocation along with the arrest warrant on Friday, according to Colorado Politics and CNN.

Still, the judge added that Peters is a client of three lawyers, who has "privilege" to fly private jets across the country, and she is a "flight risk," according to both outlets.

Barrett had explained when he issued the arrest warrant and revoked the bond on Thursday over her trip to Las Vegas, she was barred from traveling under conditions of her $25,000 bond, court documents show.

Peters had traveled to Las Vegas on Monday to speak at a conference of the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association, which the group said in a statement was in response to a "nationwide call for election fraud investigations by sheriffs and law enforcement."

Harvey Steinberg, who is one Peters's three lawyers, told the court that he was unaware of the court's order prohibiting her from traveling because he was out of the office on Monday and he failed to notify her "until it was too late."

Steinberg also blamed a staffer who wasn't available on Monday, according to Colorado Politics.

"How three lawyers could neglect to send this important order to their client is incredible," Barrett said, Colorado Politics reported.

Barrett added that it was "remarkable" that none of Peters' three lawyers notified her about the change in her travel restrictions, especially her attorney and conservative radio host Randy Corporon, who knew about the change since he had opened an electric notice from the court about an hour after his order to change the travel instructions.

"I made a mistake," Steinberg said, according to Colorado Politics. "Don't do it again," Barrett said.

Peters was indicted in March on 10 criminal charges -- three felonies and seven misdemeanors -- as part of investigation into an election security breach at her office last year. Charges include identity theft, attempting to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation, violation of duty and first-degree official misconduct.

Comments / 211

Russell Jones
3d ago

This is complete and utter garbage. There's no way she didn't know she wasn't supposed to travel and the judge who voided the penalty levied against her needs to be removed from the bench for interfering with the appropriate punishment with no justification whatsoever for letting her off the hook. I hope they can both take it when what goes around comes back around.

Reply(38)
228
Cali User
3d ago

Two tier laws. ... One law for politicians and rich people (who are never guilty), .... and another law for the rest of us. ... 😠😡🤬

Reply(5)
138
Roosevelt Alexander
3d ago

It is ridiculous when a person who is charged with tampering with voting equipment is speaking to law enforcement. What can she teach them?

Reply(11)
62
