Hasim Rahman Jr. revealed that Jake Paul‘s coaches told him not to knockout Jake during their sparring sessions a couple of years ago. Most of the time, sparring in combat sports has a code. Some coaches, such as Eric Nicksick of Xtreme Couture, believe sparring footage should not be released. Some other coaches say it is up to their fighters. But there are no rules for “The Problem Child,” and because of that, Rahman Jr. has fired back.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO