Chances for pop-up showers, storms for Long Island tonight and Sunday

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

WHAT'S NEW: Chances for a pop-up shower or storms otherwise mostly cloudy tonight.

WHAT'S NEXT: Best chance for rain is Monday with storms in the afternoon. Then temperatures will be near heat wave criteria (multiple days approaching 90F).

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says there is a chance for a pop-up shower or storms Saturday night under otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Sunday may see isolated showers or storms under warm temperatures as well.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. A morning shower possible. Then some more sunshine by late afternoon with an isolated shower or storm. Highs near 81. Lows near 70.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms during the late morning into the evening. Highs near 83. Showers continue at night with lows near 72.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs near 89. Lows near 72.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, very warm, and humid. Highs near 90. Lows near 74.

