Report: Arsenal Hope To Sign Oleksandr Zinchenko From Manchester City Next Week

Oleksandr Zinchenko has been linked with a move away from Manchester City for months now, and it appears he may finally be heading out the door. Arsenal are keen to wrap up a deal for the left back as early as next week, according to reports.

The two clubs are believed to have reached a £30million agreement for the Ukraine international, and the transfer is now progressing quickly.

City are seriously interested in Brighton's Marc Cucurella, which has left Zinchenko's future at the club in uncertainty. The Ukraine international has never been a regular starter for the Sky Blues, so there would be no room in the squad for him if the club were to sign another left back.

City's interest in a new full back has alerted a number of clubs to Zinchenko's availability, with Arsenal being the latest club to pursue the Ukrainian.

It appears Arsenal's interest is going to pay dividends, with the transfer now being close to completion. Sky Sports are reporting that the Gunners 'hope to conclude a deal' with City 'early next week'.

The report states that the fee is believed to be around £30million and that personal terms are not expected to be an issue.

Some City fans be disappointed at the prospect of losing Zinchenko. The utility man has been a dependable performer whenever he's been called upon, and his clear passion for the club has made him somewhat of a cult hero.

However, in a financial sense, the transfer will prove to be good business for the club. City signed Zinchenko from Russian club Ufa in 2016 for £1.6million, meaning they are set to make over £28million in profit on the left back.

