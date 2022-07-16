ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Arsenal Hope To Sign Oleksandr Zinchenko From Manchester City Next Week

By Jake Mahon
City Transfer Room
City Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XPKHQ_0giGoMd900

Oleksandr Zinchenko has been linked with a move away from Manchester City for months now, and it appears he may finally be heading out the door. Arsenal are keen to wrap up a deal for the left back as early as next week, according to reports.

Oleksandr Zinchenko has been linked with a move away from Manchester City for months now, and it appears he may finally be heading out the door. Arsenal are keen to wrap up a deal for the left back as early as next week, according to reports.

The two clubs are believed to have reached a £30million agreement for the Ukraine international, and the transfer is now progressing quickly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m8qoX_0giGoMd900

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

City are seriously interested in Brighton's Marc Cucurella, which has left Zinchenko's future at the club in uncertainty. The Ukraine international has never been a regular starter for the Sky Blues, so there would be no room in the squad for him if the club were to sign another left back.

City's interest in a new full back has alerted a number of clubs to Zinchenko's availability, with Arsenal being the latest club to pursue the Ukrainian.

It appears Arsenal's interest is going to pay dividends, with the transfer now being close to completion. Sky Sports are reporting that the Gunners 'hope to conclude a deal' with City 'early next week'.

The report states that the fee is believed to be around £30million and that personal terms are not expected to be an issue.

Some City fans be disappointed at the prospect of losing Zinchenko. The utility man has been a dependable performer whenever he's been called upon, and his clear passion for the club has made him somewhat of a cult hero.

However, in a financial sense, the transfer will prove to be good business for the club. City signed Zinchenko from Russian club Ufa in 2016 for £1.6million, meaning they are set to make over £28million in profit on the left back.

Read More Manchester City Coverage

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Arsenal#2022 Fifa World Cup#Sky Sports
LFCTransferRoom

Report: Liverpool Continue To Monitor £23m RB Leipzig Midfielder

With Liverpool and Red Bull football group's strong business partnership it's no surprise players involving the two organisations are being linked to one another. Earlier this year there were reports in the Football Express that seemed to suggest the Reds were monitoring 21-year-old Leipzig midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai and that a deal could be done later this year.
LIVERPOOL, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Bayern Munich's have RB Leipzig's Konrad Laimer on radar

The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Bayern eye Leipzig's Laimer. Bayern Munich are confident that they can follow up the...
MLS
City Transfer Room

City Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
358K+
Views
ABOUT

City Transfer Room is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchestercity

Comments / 0

Community Policy