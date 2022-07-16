ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Billy Corgan to play charity show for July 4 parade victims

By The Associated Press, Daily Herald
 3 days ago

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — Rock singer Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins will perform a charity livestream show on July 27 to benefit the victims of the Fourth of July parade shooting in suburban Chicago that killed seven people and wounded more than 30.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H5qDD_0giGnnIr00
    FILE – In this Saturday, March 26, 2017 file photo, Billy Corgan of the Smashing Pumpkins performs at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles. Corgan will perform a charity livestream show Wednesday, July 27, 2022 to benefit the victims of the Highland Park, Ill., fourth of July mass shooting, the Smashing Pumpkins frontman announced. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bYZSz_0giGnnIr00
    Handwritten tags, painted rocks, a small American flag, and chalk-written messages dedicated to the seven people killed and others injured in the Fourth of July mass shooting are seen at a memorial site, Friday, July 15, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=247PHi_0giGnnIr00
    Seven chairs hold pictures of the victims at a memorial in Port Clinton Square from the Fourth of July mass shooting, Friday, July 15, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Corgan, a 20-year resident of Highland Park, where the shooting happened, said the show will be at the city’s plant-based tea house Madame Zuzu’s, which he owns with his partner Chloe Mendel.

He made the announcement Thursday in a video posted on the Madame Zuzu’s Instagram, the Daily Herald reported.

“There are so many people here affected by this tragedy,” Corgan said in the video. “It’s very close to our hearts and we hope you’ll participate and support as well.”

Corgan said the show will feature several special guests. So far, Smashing Pumpkins drummer Jimmy Chamberlin and jazz saxophonist Frank Catalano have been named.

The show will be streamed for free on the Smashing Pumpkins YouTube page. There will be a link for viewers to donate.

