Louisville '23 Target Milan Momcilovic Commits to Iowa State

By Matthew McGavic
 3 days ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Since returning to his alma mater to become their head coach, Kenny Payne has certainly injected some juice into the Louisville men's basketball program out on the recruiting trail. While the recruiting to finish out the current roster has been bumpy at times, the Cardinals have been inserting themselves into the mix for plenty of high profile prospects in the Class of 2023.

But despite their best efforts to make up a lot of ground in the recruitment for Pewaukee (Wisc.) HS power forward Milan Momcilovic, Louisville found themselves coming up short. The 2023 big man announced Saturday that he has committed to Iowa State.

By the time that Louisville had offered Momcilovic on June 7, he had already taken two official visits: one to the Cyclones and another to Minnesota. He took two more visits to UCLA and Virginia last month, then on the June 17th, announced his top six, including the four aforementioned schools, Michigan State and Louisville. Unfortunately, that's as far as the recruitment went Momcilovic, as he never made a visit to campus.

As it currently stands, Louisville has handed out scholarship offers to nine uncommitted Class of 2023 prospects. They hold one commitment from La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere small forward Kaleb Glenn.

Momcilovic has been steadily garnering a lot of attention amongst college coaches over the last few months. The 6-foot-8, 205-pound forward ranks as high as the No. 1 player in the Badger State and No. 34 player in the Class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite.

(Photo of Milan Momcilovic via Prep Hoops)

