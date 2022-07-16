ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022-23 NHL Stanley Cup odds: Avs favored to repeat

By SportsbookWire Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning’s dreams of a 3-peat as NHL champions was brought to an end when the Colorado Avalanche captured the Stanley Cup with a 4-2 series victory in late June.

Since then, free-agency dominoes have fallen, the draft is in the books and the coaching carousel has mostly settled as we look ahead to the 2022-23 NHL season and check out the odds to win the 2022-23 Stanley Cup.

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; last updated Saturday, July 16 at 4:46 p.m. ET.

ATS & O/U records courtesy of statmuse.com and include postseason games.

Arizona Coyotes +40000

2021-22 records:

  • Record: 25-50-7
  • Puck line (ATS): 40-42
  • O/U: 42-36-4

Implied win %: 0.25

Chicago Blackhawks +20000

2021-22 records:

  • Record: 28-42-12
  • Puck line (ATS): 42-40
  • O/U: 41-34-7

Implied win %: 0.50

Montreal Canadiens +10000

2021-22 records:

  • Record: 22-49-11
  • Puck line (ATS): 38-44
  • O/U: 47-33-2

Implied win %: 0.99

San Jose Sharks +10000

2021-22 records:

  • Record: 32-37-13
  • Puck line (ATS): 42-40
  • O/U: 34-46-2

Implied win %: 0.99

Seattle Kraken +10000

Shane Wright (center) after being selected as the No. 4 overall pick by the Seattle Kraken in the 2022 NHL Draft at Bell Centre. (Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports)

2021-22 records:

  • Record: 27-49-6
  • Puck line (ATS): 35-47
  • O/U: 45-32-5

Implied win %: 0.99

Anaheim Ducks +8000

2021-22 records:

  • Record: 31-37-14
  • Puck line (ATS): 46-36
  • O/U: 41-37-4

Implied win %: 1.23

Buffalo Sabres +7000

2021-22 records:

  • Record: 32-39-11
  • Puck line (ATS): 48-34
  • O/U: 43-34-5

Implied win %: 1.41

Philadelphia Flyers +7000

2021-22 records:

  • Record: 25-46-11
  • Puck line (ATS): 37-45
  • O/U: 42-39-1

Implied win %: 1.41

Columbus Blue Jackets +6000

2021-22 records:

  • Record: 37-38-7
  • Puck line (ATS): 49-33
  • O/U: 49-28-5

Implied win %: 1.64

Detroit Red Wings +5000

2021-22 records:

  • Record: 32-40-10
  • Puck line (ATS): 36-46
  • O/U: 45-33-4

Implied win %: 1.96

Nashville Predators +5000

2021-22 records:

  • Record: 45-30-7
  • Puck line (ATS): 44-42
  • O/U: 52-34

Implied win %: 1.96

New Jersey Devils +5000

New Jersey Devils center Dawson Mercer (center) receives props from the bench. (Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

2021-22 records:

  • Record: 27-46-9
  • Puck line (ATS): 39-43
  • O/U: 48-32-2

Implied win %: 1.96

Ottawa Senators +5000

2021-22 records:

  • Record: 33-42-7
  • Puck line (ATS): 46-36
  • O/U: 33-45-4

Implied win %: 1.96

Vancouver Canucks +5000

2021-22 records:

  • Record: 40-30-12
  • Puck line (ATS): 46-36
  • O/U: 41-38-3

Implied win %: 1.96

Winnipeg Jets +5000

2021-22 records:

  • Record: 39-32-11
  • Puck line (ATS): 42-40
  • O/U: 43-37-2

Implied win %: 1.96

Dallas Stars +4000

2021-22 records:

  • Record: 46-30-6
  • Puck line (ATS): 40-49
  • O/U: 39-48-2

Implied win %: 2.44

Boston Bruins +3000

Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) skates with the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. (Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports)

2021-22 records:

  • Record: 51-26-5
  • Puck line (ATS): 38-51
  • O/U: 41-41-7

Implied win %: 3.23

Los Angeles Kings +3000

2021-22 records:

  • Record: 44-27-11
  • Puck line (ATS): 52-37
  • O/U: 37-48-4

Implied win %: 3.23

New York Islanders +3000

2021-22 records:

  • Record: 37-35-10
  • Puck line (ATS): 38-44
  • O/U: 40-41-1

Implied win %: 3.23

Washington Capitals +3000

2021-22 records:

  • Record: 44-26-12
  • Puck line (ATS): 47-41
  • O/U: 50-34-4

Implied win %: 3.23

Calgary Flames +2000

2021-22 records:

  • Record: 50-21-11
  • Puck line (ATS): 47-47
  • O/U: 48-39-7

Implied win %: 4.76

Minnesota Wild +2000

2021-22 records:

  • Record: 53-22-7
  • Puck line (ATS): 43-45
  • O/U: 50-35-3

Implied win %: 4.76

New York Rangers +2000

New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin. (Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)

2021-22 records:

  • Record: 52-24-6
  • Puck line (ATS): 53-49
  • O/U: 42-57-3

Implied win %: 4.76

Pittsburgh Penguins +2000

2021-22 records:

  • Record: 46-25-11
  • Puck line (ATS): 44-45
  • O/U: 47-39-3

Implied win %: 4.76

St. Louis Blues +2000

2021-22 records:

  • Record: 49-22-11
  • Puck line (ATS): 57-37
  • O/U: 50-40-4

Implied win %: 4.76

Edmonton Oilers +1500

2021-22 records:

  • Record: 49-27-6
  • Puck line (ATS): 47-51
  • O/U: 51-44-3

Implied win %: 6.25

Vegas Golden Knights +1300

2021-22 records:

  • Record: 43-31-8
  • Puck line (ATS): 34-48
  • O/U: 45-33-4

Implied win %: 7.14

Carolina Hurricanes +1000

2021-22 records:

  • Record: 54-20-8
  • Puck line (ATS): 46-50
  • O/U: 46-45-5

Implied win %: 9.09

Florida Panthers +1000

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky. (Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

2021-22 records:

  • Record: 58-18-6
  • Puck line (ATS): 43-49
  • O/U: 49-37-6

Implied win %: 9.09

Tampa Bay Lightning +1000

2021-22 records:

  • Record: 51-23-8
  • Puck line (ATS): 51-54
  • O/U: 53-50-2

Implied win %: 9.09

Toronto Maple Leafs +750

2021-22 records:

  • Record: 54-21-7
  • Puck line (ATS): 42-47
  • O/U: 50-33-6

Implied win %: 11.76

Colorado Avalanche +425

2021-22 records:

  • Record: 56-19-7
  • Puck line (ATS): 49-53
  • O/U: 54-44-4

Implied win %: 19.05

NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
