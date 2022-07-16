2022-23 NHL Stanley Cup odds: Avs favored to repeat

The Tampa Bay Lightning’s dreams of a 3-peat as NHL champions was brought to an end when the Colorado Avalanche captured the Stanley Cup with a 4-2 series victory in late June.

Since then, free-agency dominoes have fallen, the draft is in the books and the coaching carousel has mostly settled as we look ahead to the 2022-23 NHL season and check out the odds to win the 2022-23 Stanley Cup.

Make sure to check back throughout the offseason for any SportsbookWire’s expert NHL picks, predictions and bets.

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; last updated Saturday, July 16 at 4:46 p.m. ET.

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

ATS & O/U records courtesy of statmuse.com and include postseason games.

Arizona Coyotes +40000

2021-22 records:

Record: 25-50-7

Puck line (ATS): 40-42

O/U: 42-36-4

Implied win %: 0.25

Chicago Blackhawks +20000

2021-22 records:

Record: 28-42-12

Puck line (ATS): 42-40

O/U: 41-34-7

Implied win %: 0.50

Montreal Canadiens +10000

2021-22 records:

Record: 22-49-11

Puck line (ATS): 38-44

O/U: 47-33-2

Implied win %: 0.99

San Jose Sharks +10000

2021-22 records:

Record: 32-37-13

Puck line (ATS): 42-40

O/U: 34-46-2

Implied win %: 0.99

Seattle Kraken +10000

Shane Wright (center) after being selected as the No. 4 overall pick by the Seattle Kraken in the 2022 NHL Draft at Bell Centre. (Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports)

2021-22 records:

Record: 27-49-6

Puck line (ATS): 35-47

O/U: 45-32-5

Implied win %: 0.99

Anaheim Ducks +8000

2021-22 records:

Record: 31-37-14

Puck line (ATS): 46-36

O/U: 41-37-4

Implied win %: 1.23

Buffalo Sabres +7000

2021-22 records:

Record: 32-39-11

Puck line (ATS): 48-34

O/U: 43-34-5

Implied win %: 1.41

Philadelphia Flyers +7000

2021-22 records:

Record: 25-46-11

Puck line (ATS): 37-45

O/U: 42-39-1

Implied win %: 1.41

Columbus Blue Jackets +6000

2021-22 records:

Record: 37-38-7

Puck line (ATS): 49-33

O/U: 49-28-5

Implied win %: 1.64

Detroit Red Wings +5000

2021-22 records:

Record: 32-40-10

Puck line (ATS): 36-46

O/U: 45-33-4

Implied win %: 1.96

Nashville Predators +5000

2021-22 records:

Record: 45-30-7

Puck line (ATS): 44-42

O/U: 52-34

Implied win %: 1.96

New Jersey Devils +5000

New Jersey Devils center Dawson Mercer (center) receives props from the bench. (Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

2021-22 records:

Record: 27-46-9

Puck line (ATS): 39-43

O/U: 48-32-2

Implied win %: 1.96

Ottawa Senators +5000

2021-22 records:

Record: 33-42-7

Puck line (ATS): 46-36

O/U: 33-45-4

Implied win %: 1.96

Vancouver Canucks +5000

2021-22 records:

Record: 40-30-12

Puck line (ATS): 46-36

O/U: 41-38-3

Implied win %: 1.96

Winnipeg Jets +5000

2021-22 records:

Record: 39-32-11

Puck line (ATS): 42-40

O/U: 43-37-2

Implied win %: 1.96

Dallas Stars +4000

2021-22 records:

Record: 46-30-6

Puck line (ATS): 40-49

O/U: 39-48-2

Implied win %: 2.44

Boston Bruins +3000

Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) skates with the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. (Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports)

2021-22 records:

Record: 51-26-5

Puck line (ATS): 38-51

O/U: 41-41-7

Implied win %: 3.23

Los Angeles Kings +3000

2021-22 records:

Record: 44-27-11

Puck line (ATS): 52-37

O/U: 37-48-4

Implied win %: 3.23

New York Islanders +3000

2021-22 records:

Record: 37-35-10

Puck line (ATS): 38-44

O/U: 40-41-1

Implied win %: 3.23

Washington Capitals +3000

2021-22 records:

Record: 44-26-12

Puck line (ATS): 47-41

O/U: 50-34-4

Implied win %: 3.23

Calgary Flames +2000

2021-22 records:

Record: 50-21-11

Puck line (ATS): 47-47

O/U: 48-39-7

Implied win %: 4.76

Minnesota Wild +2000

2021-22 records:

Record: 53-22-7

Puck line (ATS): 43-45

O/U: 50-35-3

Implied win %: 4.76

New York Rangers +2000

New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin. (Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)

2021-22 records:

Record: 52-24-6

Puck line (ATS): 53-49

O/U: 42-57-3

Implied win %: 4.76

Pittsburgh Penguins +2000

2021-22 records:

Record: 46-25-11

Puck line (ATS): 44-45

O/U: 47-39-3

Implied win %: 4.76

St. Louis Blues +2000

2021-22 records:

Record: 49-22-11

Puck line (ATS): 57-37

O/U: 50-40-4

Implied win %: 4.76

Edmonton Oilers +1500

2021-22 records:

Record: 49-27-6

Puck line (ATS): 47-51

O/U: 51-44-3

Implied win %: 6.25

Vegas Golden Knights +1300

2021-22 records:

Record: 43-31-8

Puck line (ATS): 34-48

O/U: 45-33-4

Implied win %: 7.14

Carolina Hurricanes +1000

2021-22 records:

Record: 54-20-8

Puck line (ATS): 46-50

O/U: 46-45-5

Implied win %: 9.09

Florida Panthers +1000

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky. (Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

2021-22 records:

Record: 58-18-6

Puck line (ATS): 43-49

O/U: 49-37-6

Implied win %: 9.09

Tampa Bay Lightning +1000

2021-22 records:

Record: 51-23-8

Puck line (ATS): 51-54

O/U: 53-50-2

Implied win %: 9.09

Toronto Maple Leafs +750

2021-22 records:

Record: 54-21-7

Puck line (ATS): 42-47

O/U: 50-33-6

Implied win %: 11.76

Colorado Avalanche +425

2021-22 records:

Record: 56-19-7

Puck line (ATS): 49-53

O/U: 54-44-4

Implied win %: 19.05

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).