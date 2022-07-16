Rangers activate reliever Jonathan Hernandez after Tommy John surgery

Texas Rangers pitcher Jonathan Hernandez. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Rangers have activated Jonathan Hernandez from the 60-day injured list, per the team. To create space on the 40-man roster, outfielder Zach Reks was designated for assignment. To create space on the active roster, A.J. Alexy was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock.

Hernandez, 26, underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, 2021. He returns now for his first action since going under the knife. At the time of the surgery, Hernandez was coming off a solid 2020 in which he appeared 27 times out of the bullpen while posting a 2.90 ERA/3.19 FIP across 31 innings with a 31-to-8 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He made 16 appearances in Triple-A while rehabbing this season, registering a 3.60 ERA over 15 innings.

The Rangers will now have a week to trade, release, or outright Reks. The 28-year-old Chicago native stepped to the plate 34 times this season without taking a free pass, going 9-for-34 with 10 strikeouts. The Rangers originally purchased Reks’ contract from the Dodgers last November.