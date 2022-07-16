ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin governor hopeful Michels spends $7.9 million of own cash

MADISON, Wis. — Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels has spent more than $7.9 million of his own money on his campaign, according to campaign finance reports filed Friday.

The reports detail what has largely been a self-funded campaign for Michels, who has been endorsed by Donald Trump. The millionaire co-owner of a Brownsville-based construction company has received about $60,000 in individual donations since entering the race in April, the State Journal reported.

Michels is going head-to-head on financing with fellow Republican gubernatorial candidate and former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, She has raised more than $3.6 million in the first half of the year and about $7 million total since entering the race in September.

The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will go on to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is seeking a second term. Evers has raised $10.1 million in the first half of 2022 and more than $20 million since the start of 2021. The Democratic Party of Wisconsin has donated roughly $4.3 million to his campaign, records show.

There are two other Republican gubernatorial candidates. State Rep. Timothy Ramthun reported raising about $172,000 in the first six months of 202 and Adam Fischer has raised about $8,700 so far this year, documents show.

