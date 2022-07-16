ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Goldschmidt, Pujols lift Cardinals to 11-3 win over Reds

 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS — Paul Goldschmidt hit his 300th career homer and drove in three runs, Albert Pujols reached another milestone and...

The Associated Press

Chicago wins 5th straight to clinch WNBA playoff spot

CHICAGO (AP) — Allie Quigley scored 18 points, Emma Meesseman had 16 points, 10 rebounds and six assists and the Chicago Sky beat the Seattle Storm 78-74 on Wednesday for their fifth straight victory. Chicago (20-6) clinched a playoff spot with its 20th win of the season. Meesseman made a reverse layup to give Chicago a 76-72 lead and Kahleah Copper grabbed an offensive rebound on the Sky’s next possession before making 1 of 2 free throws for a five-point lead. After a timeout, Breanna Stewart made a driving layup with 10.7 seconds left to pull Seattle within three points, but Copper went 1 for 2 from the free-throw line at the other end. Copper finished with 11 points and eight rebounds for Chicago. Candace Parker had 10 points and eight rebounds. Chicago was missing guard Courtney Vandersloot for concussion protocol.
CHICAGO, IL

