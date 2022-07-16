ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Reds place Dauri Moreta on IL, select fellow RHP Ryan Hendrix

By Mark Polishuk
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q9DLk_0giGkCwj00
Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Dauri Moreta. Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Reds placed right-hander

on the injured list, and selected the contract of right-hander Ryan Hendrix from Triple-A, per a team announcement. No official designation was given for Moreta’s placement, so it would seem to be related to COVID-19.

Cincinnati is swapping one second-year righty for another, as both Moreta and Hendrix made their big league debuts in 2021. Moreta tossed 3 2/3 innings in the majors last year and then 26 2/3 frames this season, with a 7.09 ERA to show for his 2022 work. The long ball is the chief reason for Moreta’s struggles, as he has allowed nine home runs over his 26 2/3 innings.

Hendrix’s career resume is essentially the opposite of Moreta’s, with 31 2/3 innings in his rookie season and then only 3 1/3 innings in 2022. Unfortunately for Hendrix, he has also had trouble keeping the ball in the park, with eight homers allowed over his short time as a major league hurler. He got a brief look with the Reds back in April before being designated for assignment and then outrighted to Triple-A.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Four replacements announced for MLB All-Star rosters

Four replacements were announced to the All-Star rosters, taking the spots of four others players who won’t be part of the Midsummer Classic. Dodgers left-hander Tyler Anderson, Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth, and Braves third baseman Austin Riley will be joining the National League’s team, while Blue Jays second baseman Santiago Espinal has been named to the American League’s roster.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Royals to promote SS Maikel Garcia

The Royals are preparing to promote shortstop Maikel Garcia from Double-A Northwest Arkansas to the majors, El Extrabase’s Daniel Alvarez-Montes reports. Garcia was added to the 40-man roster last year, but a corresponding move will need to be made to fit Garcia into the active roster, unless he is joining Kansas City as the extra 27th man for Monday’s doubleheader against the Tigers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
MLB Trade Rumors

Pirates have rejected recent offers for Reynolds, Bednar

The trade market hasn’t gotten rolling in full just yet, with many teams focused on the draft and some borderline clubs waiting to see how the current roster performs for a bit longer before adding or subtracting from the mix. At 14 games under .500 with a -129 run differential and a 10-game deficit even in the Wild Card hunt, the Pirates are not going to be under any delusions about contending in the current season. That doesn’t mean they’ll tear the entire roster down, however, and Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports that Pittsburgh has already rejected “tempting” offers for both center fielder Bryan Reynolds and closer David Bednar.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Dodgers Rumors: LA Exploring Trade for Standout Cincinnati Reds Outfielder

Fans in Los Angeles are always hoping for a big blockbuster move at the trade deadline and in the last few years President of Baseball Operations, Andrew Friedman has delivered. But this year, they’re in a unique position. They mostly have the talent they need coming back from the injured list at some point before October so there is not any one glaring spot in need of help but that doesn't mean the organization will stop looking to improve.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres Select Esteury Ruiz

6:00pm: The Padres have announced the selection of Ruiz. To create space on the active roster, Rooker was optioned. To make room on the 40-man roster, Robert Suarez was transferred to the 60-day IL. Suarez will now be ineligible to return until 60 days from his initial IL placement, which was June 7. That means he can rejoin the club August 6.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Braves targeting mid-to-late August return for Ozzie Albies

The Braves have been without Ozzie Albies for a month, as the star second baseman fractured his left foot on June 13. Atlanta immediately placed him on the 60-day injured list, and he underwent surgery a few days later. The club maintained they expected him to play again this season, but they didn’t provide an estimated return date beyond ruling him out for two-plus months.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Rhp#Rhp Ryan Hendrix
MLB Trade Rumors

Braves acquire Robinson Cano from Padres

The Braves have acquired infielder Robinson Cano from the Padres for cash considerations, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports. After being released by the Mets in May, Cano signed a big league deal with the Padres soon thereafter, but was then released again after he turned down the team’s request to go to Triple-A. Cano’s veteran status gave him the right to opt into free agency, but after checking his options on the open market, he re-signed with San Diego on a minor league deal.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Should the Orioles rethink their trade deadline approach?

Few teams in baseball are playing as well as the Baltimore Orioles lately. That’s not what anyone would have imagined entering the season or as recently as a couple weeks ago. As the calendar flipped to July, Baltimore was 35-43 and separated by six teams in the American League Wild Card standings. They were among the handful most clear-cut deadline sellers in the sport. Six Baltimore players were placed among MLBTR’s Top 50 trade candidates last Friday.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Trade Rumors

Brewers release outfielder David Dahl

The Milwaukee Brewers announced that outfielder David Dahl has been released from his minor-league contract. The 28-year-old heads back to free agency in search of another opportunity elsewhere. Selected by the Colorado Rockies with the No. 10 overall pick a decade ago, Dahl developed into one of the sport’s top...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MLB Trade Rumors

Braves select Robinson Cano, designate Phil Gosselin

The Braves announced that they’ve selected the contract of veteran second baseman Robinson Cano, just hours after acquiring him from the Padres in exchange for cash. Fellow infield veteran Phil Gosselin was designated for assignment to open a spot on the 40-man and 26-man rosters. Atlanta also reinstated Adam Duvall from the paternity list and optioned first baseman Mike Ford to Triple-A Gwinnett.
ATLANTA, GA
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets designate outfielder Ender Inciarte for assignment

The Mets have designated outfielder Ender Inciarte for assignment, tweets Tim Healey of Newsday. The move clears an active roster spot for second baseman Jeff McNeil, who’d be on paternity leave. New York’s 40-man roster tally drops to 39. New York signed Inciarte to a minor league contract...
QUEENS, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Red Sox working on Matt Olson-like extension for 3B Rafael Devers?

Prior to the start of the season, the Red Sox and third baseman Rafael Devers engaged in some extension talks that didn’t yield much progress, as the two sides were reportedly around $100M apart in their floated prices. Some more details on the negotiations were shared by The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier, who reports that the Sox viewed Matt Olson’s extension with the Braves as a possible model for a Devers deal.
BOSTON, MA
MLB Trade Rumors

Steven Souza Jr. announces retirement

Outfielder Steven Souza Jr. took to Twitter today to announce his retirement from baseball after almost a decade in the big leagues. “It’s been an incredible journey that I dreamed as a kid I would be able to go on,” wrote Souza, before going on to give a heartfelt thanks to the many people whose lives touched his along the way.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Could White Sox RHP Lucas Giolito be this season's Jose Berrios?

On this date one year ago, the Minnesota Twins were 39-50, placing them 15 games behind the White Sox in the AL Central and 11.5 games out of a wild-card spot. They fell a little bit further back by the deadline and decided they had to do some selling. This was surely a disappointing result after two straight division titles and three postseason berths in four years, but they didn’t have much choice. Injuries and underperformance forced them to punt the season for the sake of the future. However, they still wanted to return to competing in 2022, selling only rentals like Nelson Cruz, J.A. Happ and Hansel Robles. The one exception was José Berríos, who had a year-and-a-half of team control at the time.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MLB Trade Rumors

Yankees unlikely to continue pursuit of Andrew Benintendi

Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi has reportedly been a target of both the Blue Jays and Yankees in the early stages of the summer trade market, but Wednesday’s placement on the restricted list in advance of Kansas City’s trip to Toronto, due to vaccination status, is already having impact on his market. It seemed obvious at the time of that revelation that the Jays would be out of the mix for Benintendi, and Jon Heyman of the New York Post now reports that the Yankees are also unlikely to further pursue the outfielder. Presumably, the same is true of Benintendi’s teammate Michael A. Taylor, who joined him on the restricted list and has also reportedly been considered by the Yankees.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
679K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy