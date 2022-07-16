Reds place Dauri Moreta on IL, select fellow RHP Ryan Hendrix

Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Dauri Moreta. Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Reds placed right-hander

on the injured list, and selected the contract of right-hander Ryan Hendrix from Triple-A, per a team announcement. No official designation was given for Moreta’s placement, so it would seem to be related to COVID-19.

Cincinnati is swapping one second-year righty for another, as both Moreta and Hendrix made their big league debuts in 2021. Moreta tossed 3 2/3 innings in the majors last year and then 26 2/3 frames this season, with a 7.09 ERA to show for his 2022 work. The long ball is the chief reason for Moreta’s struggles, as he has allowed nine home runs over his 26 2/3 innings.

Hendrix’s career resume is essentially the opposite of Moreta’s, with 31 2/3 innings in his rookie season and then only 3 1/3 innings in 2022. Unfortunately for Hendrix, he has also had trouble keeping the ball in the park, with eight homers allowed over his short time as a major league hurler. He got a brief look with the Reds back in April before being designated for assignment and then outrighted to Triple-A.