Sometimes you just have to enjoy the small victories in life, and Damian Lillard seems to be no stranger to that virtue. This weekend, Dame Dolla hopped on Anfernee Simons' Instagram Live session to show off some of the fun he was having during a vacation with some friends and family. At one point during filming, he discovered that his team won the Summer League championship -- which led to a pretty funny reaction.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO