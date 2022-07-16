ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

2 dead, 1 injured in string of shootings Saturday morning

By Dave Uram
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Swiw_0giGjCyw00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Philadelphia police are investigating a string of early Saturday shootings, including one along Kelly Drive.

Authorities say a 31-year-old man was shot once in the back of the head. He was found just after 6 a.m. lying just feet from the Schuylkill River near the boathouses for St. Joseph’s and Temple universities.

He was pronounced dead minutes later at the scene.

Elsewhere, in the Eastwick section of Southwest Philadelphia – on the 6100 block of West Passyunk – police say a 24-year-old man was shot overnight in the chest and died at the hospital.

And in the early Saturday morning hours in Hunting Park on the 4200 block of North 7th Street, a 47-year-old was shot once in the lower abdomen.

He was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made in any of these shootings.

