ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Jovi Dufren Makes Lucrative Money! Find Out His Job, Net Worth, More

By Brianna Sainez
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eOf3U_0giGizpO00
Courtesy of Jovi Dufren/Instagram

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Jovi Dufren met his wife Ukraine native Yara Dufren (née Zaya) on an app while traveling overseas for work, but what does the New Orleans resident do for a living other than document his international romance? Keep scrolling to learn everything we know about Jovi’s net worth, his job and more!

What Is Jovi Dufren’s Job?

Due to Jovi’s job as a remote-operated vehicle or ROV supervisor, he often travels for work. According to the TLC personality’s LinkedIn page, he’s worked in the Oil & Gas industry for almost 15 years.

“I work with underwater robotics,” the 90 Day Fiancé star explained on a May 2021 episode. “Basically, we send a machine underwater, it’s about the size of a car, and it can go down to 12,000 feet. And once it gets down there, I run all the controls for it.”

Jovi’s job requires him to be away from his family for months at a time — a difficulty that was featured in season 6 of the spinoff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UuwPf_0giGizpO00
Courtesy of Yara Zaya/Instagram

“On top of being away from Yara for the whole time I’m at work, I have to do 12-hour shifts without any distractions, and we don’t even have good service on the boat,” he continued. “I can’t, like, be on my phone the whole time … So that’s something that’s been a problem for us.”

However, Jovi revealed in a July 2022 Q&A with fans that he doesn’t plan on staying in his current career long-term.

“Working on many things so I can be home more in the future,” he replied while mentioning he may want to move his family to Miami, Florida.

What Is Jovi Dufren’s Net Worth?

While Jovi’s net worth is not currently known, the dad of one makes a good living in his field. According to Glassdoor, his position can average about $73,980 per year.

Apart from his lucrative career, the reality TV star also makes a profit from social media influencing and sending personalized fan videos through Cameo, for which he charges $55.

Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya Return For Season 7 of Happily Ever After?

The Louisiana native and Boujee by Yara founder are set to return to TV screens on season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?.

The new chapter will document the married couple following the birth of their daughter, Mylah. Apart from battling major homesickness, Yara is also combating postpartum insecurities and relationship issues with Jovi. The pair were considering a trip to Yara’s home of Ukraine but everything changes when the Russia-Ukraine war breaks out in February 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
In Touch Weekly

International Living! See ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Jenny Slatten’s Net Worth After Her Move to India

90 Day Fiancé stars Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh are back to showcase their international love on the franchise spinoff Happily Ever After?! The pair — who share a controversial 30-year age gap — have faced harsh roadblocks since the beginning of their relationship more than a decade ago but have managed to eventually make it down the aisle! Taking a risk on love, Jenny sold all her belongings to make the overseas move to his native country of India. Keep scrolling to learn everything we know about Jenny’s net worth, her ex-husband and more!
CELEBRITIES
In Touch Weekly

‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Yve Is a Healer! Find Out Her Job, What She Does For a Living

Yve Arellano is the latest American trying their luck at an international romance on 90 Day Fiancé with Egyptian love interest, Mohamed Abdelhamed. However, that isn’t all she does. The TLC newbie works as a healer for a living and explained she was content until her whole world changed when “a man half my age” slide into her DMs. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Yve, her job and more.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Florida State
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

'So Nasty And So Rude!' Andy Cohen & Bravo Demand NeNe Leakes' Racism Lawsuit Be Moved Out Of Public Eye

NeNe Leakes has been fighting Andy Cohen and Bravo over their attempt to move her bombshell lawsuit accusing them of retaliation behind closed doors. According to court documents obtained by Radar, NBCUniversal (who owns Bravo), Cohen, and the producers of Real Housewives of Atlanta have informed the court of the dispute. As RadarOnline.com reported, earlier this year, Leakes filed suit claiming to have reported multiple incidents of racism or racist remarks by her costar Kim Zolciak-Biermann. Leakes said the network took no action against Zolciak-Biermann but instead retaliated against her. In the new filing, NBC and Cohen explain they want...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rov#Tlc#The Oil Gas
Page Six

How Teresa Giudice feels about ‘RHONJ’ alum Dina Manzo skipping her wedding

Dina Manzo will not be attending Teresa Giudice’s wedding to Luis Ruelas in August, Page Six can confirm. However, the bride-to-be has “no issue” with the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” alum and is “OK with it,” a source exclusively tells us. “Teresa respects Dina’s wishes and looks forward to celebrating with her in the future,” an insider says. “They remain as close as ever.” There has been speculation online recently about whether a rumored rift between Manzo’s husband, David Cantin, and Ruelas is to blame for the former reality star’s expected absence at the upcoming nuptials. However, our source says the rumors are...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Makes Huge Change That Should Excite Longtime Fans

Dancing With the Stars is making yet another change to its show in advance of next season. According to Variety, Dancing With the Stars' former showrunner, Conrad Green, is returning to the show as it moves to Disney+. Green was the initial showrunner for the dance competition when it first premiered on ABC in 2005.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Newsweek

'90 Day Fiance': Shaeeda Shares Cryptic Posts After Clash With Bilal's Ex

Shaeeda Sween and Bilal Hazziez are one of the most talked about couples from 90 Day Fiancé Season 9. The much-loved TLC reality series follows the love stories of several non-American women who visit the U.S. for a short period of time and meet their fiancé's. After spending 90 days together, the couple must decide whether they marry or go their separate ways.
TV SERIES
RadarOnline

'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins Accused Of Stiffing Housekeepers In Bombshell 2018 Lawsuit

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Diana Jenkins was sued by her ex-housekeepers and gardener over accusations she stiffed them on wages. Radar obtained a bombshell lawsuit filed by Jenkins’ former employees in 2018. In the suit, Griselda Santana, Jorge Ramirez and Maricela Salazar sued for failure to pay overtime, failure to provide proper breaks, and failure to pay earned wages. They claimed to have demanded unpaid wages from Jenkins but she refused. Santana said she worked as Jenkins’ housekeeper from October 2014 until she was discharged on June 14, 2017. She was paid $25 an hour. Salazar started work...
CELEBRITIES
People

90 Day Fiancé: Shaeeda Fears She Must 'Pay the Price' for Bilal's Past When He Won't Drop Prenup Talk

90 Day Fiancé's Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween still don't see eye to eye when it comes to their prenup. In an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode, the fiancés are still at an impasse after Bilal, 42, blindsided Shaeeda with the legal document, prompting Shaeeda to say she was "in complete shock" at the idea — which she previously thought was off the table.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

New ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Co-Host Revealed

Dancing With the Stars has been a beloved American TV series for decades. Since premiering June 1, 2005, the show remains a staple of American TV, as it just aired its 30th season. Recently, ABC announced it was moving DWTS off of ABC and onto Disney+. They made the move...
TV SHOWS
Reality Tea

90 Day Fiancé’s Pedro Jimeno Claims Chantel Everett Took 275K From Their Accounts 5 Days Before Separating

There may be no turning back now for TLC’s favorite 90-day Fiancé couple Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett. TMZ reports that the two are headed for divorce court, as Pedro has filed for divorce after 6 years of marriage to Chantel. The newest season of the 90-day spin off The Family Chantel has foreshadowed their marriage being on the rocks, and when there’s smoke with reality couples, there’s usually fire.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
379K+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy