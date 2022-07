UFC Fight Night is back on Saturday, July 23 and one of the most intriguing matchups on the card will be between Paddy Pimblett and Jordan Leavitt. The two have bad blood between them, so there will be plenty of animosity in the octagon when they step inside. Leavitt doesn’t seem too worried about disposing of his English counterpart and has already revealed his absurd plans for after he takes down Pimblett. Leavitt told reporters on Wednesday that he plans to “finish the fight, twerk, and go home.”

