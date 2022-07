The National Weather Service announced two upcoming dates for hurricane community forums, which are being offered both virtually and in person. The free public discussions about hurricane preparedness include a presentation from a meteorologist with the National Weather Service on hurricanes and their impacts on Eastern North Carolina. The forums will cover why the public should never focus on just the category of the storm, and will also discuss all of the impacts any tropical cyclone can bring.

MOREHEAD CITY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO