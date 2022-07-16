Police: Man crashed car while driving drunk with 3 children inside

A man is in custody for crashing his car in Plainview while allegedly drunk with children inside.

Nassau County police say three 13-year-old girls called 911 after they say 51-year-old Matthew Giblin drove into a concrete barrier.

He then pulled off to the shoulder of Route 135 where the girls exited the vehicle and the man drove off.

Giblin was arrested at his home on Lloyd Lane and has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child and aggravated DWI.