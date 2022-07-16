ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamra Judge calls Jill Zarin ‘the thirstiest bitch’ for revealing ‘RHOC’ return

By Jessica Bennett
 3 days ago

The cat’s out of the bag: Tamra Judge will be retuning to “Real Housewives of Orange County” next season, news Page Six confirmed just as “Real Housewives of New York City” alum Jill Zarin let it slip to fans on Saturday afternoon.

“Hey guys, I have a big announcement: Jill is the thirstiest bitch I have ever met,” Judge, 54, said in clip posted to her Twitter account and Instagram Stories after Zarin spilled the beans.

On the way to her Luxury Luncheon in The Hamptons , Zarin, 58, broke the news to fans in a series of since-deleted Instagram Stories that Judge would be returning, much to the chagrin of Judge’s onetime nemesis and former castmate, Vicki Gunvalson.

“And Tamra’s coming back and my friend Vicki’s not happy,” Zarin told her followers while on the way to the shindig.

Zarin announced Judge’s return before the “RHOC” alum could do so herself.
Gunvalson shared her reaction to news of Judge’s return during the event, telling Page Six, “Good for her, I’m happy for her.”

“Obviously her presence has been missed,” “RHOC” alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke shared during Zarin’s get-together.

“She’s a staple on the show and they’d be lucky to have her.”

Sources also confirmed to Page Six that the next installment of the reality show is expected to “revolve around Tamra.”

“Tamra is thrilled to come back to the show, especially after feeling the fan love from her stint on ‘Ultimate Girls Trip,’” another insider revealed to Page Six. “She can’t wait to get back in the mix on ‘RHOC’ and see how she can shake up the dynamic.”

Reps for Judge and Zarin did not immediately return our request for comment.

Judge called out Zarin on social media.
However, Zarin — who currently stars alongside Judge on Peacock’s “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club” — tried clearing the air hours later in an Instagram video with daughter Ally Shapiro.

“I just have to straighten something out. This morning I was on my way to the event and I use an expression often: ‘breaking news.’ But it doesn’t mean that there’s anything breaking that wasn’t broken to me. And I had read online that Vicki wasn’t coming back and Tamra was and I said that. I just repeated what I had read. I don’t have any inside information. Nobody talks to me at Bravo. I know absolutely nothing,” she claimed from inside her car.

“I just repeated the news that was already printed, so I don’t know why Tamra attacked me today, calling me a thirsty bitch. Thirsty about what? I’m so happy for you! You wanted this and I’m so happy for you. Why is there any animosity? I don’t know. Anyway, we’re gonna have to straighten that one out. But congratulations anyway.”

Shapiro, 30 — who notably appeared on the early seasons of “RHONY” with her mother — chimed in to say, “We love both of you! We love Tamra and Vicki. We love you guys.”

Added Zarin, “We love you guys together.”

