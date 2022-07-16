Which states have the most electric cars?

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
) – Electric vehicles are the future of transportation. States like California and Massachusetts have announced that all new vehicles sold in both states will be electric by 2035. Automakers have also announced aggressive EV mandates, including Volkswagen and General Motors, which will stop selling internal-combustion-engined vehicles by 2035.

According to IHS Markit, electric vehicles accounted for 3.00 percent of all new car registrations in 2021, up from 1.8 percent in 2020. While that number is expected to increase in 2022 due to record gas prices and the emergence of many new electric vehicle models that entered the market.

So which states are ahead of the curve when it comes to electric vehicle adoption? Here is a ranking of states by their share of electric cars:

Ranking of States by EV Share – iSeeCars

RankStateNational Share of Used EVs

1California23.2%

2Texas13.9%

3Florida8.0%

4Arizona4.8%

5Georgia3.4%

6Washington3.4%

7Illinois3.0%

8New York3.0%

9New Jersey2.8%

10North Carolina2.8%

11Oregon2.7%

12Colorado2.5%

13Virginia2.3%

14Maryland2.2%

15Ohio2.1%

16Pennsylvania1.8%

17Utah1.7%

18Indiana1.4%

19

1.4%

20Nevada1.3%

21Massachusetts1.3%

22Minnesota1.1%

23Alabama0.9%

24Missouri0.9%

25Michigan0.9%

26Mississippi0.8%

National Average0.9%

27Connecticut0.7%

28Wisconsin0.7%

29Arkansas0.5%

30Kentucky0.5%

31South Carolina0.5%

32Nebraska0.4%

33Hawaii0.4%

34Oklahoma0.4%

35Kansas0.3%

36Iowa0.3%

37New Hampshire0.3%

38Vermont0.2%

39Louisiana0.2%

40New Mexico0.2%

41Idaho0.2%

42Maine0.2%

43Delaware0.1%

44Rhode Island0.1%

45Montana0.1%

46West Virginia0.1%

47North Dakota0.0%

48Alaska0.0%

49South Dakota0.0%

50Wyoming0.0%

  • California, which is a leader in the EV movement as the first state to announce a zero- emission vehicle mandate, has the highest share of EVs accounting for 23.2 percent of the country’s EVs.
  • The top four states: California, Texas, Florida, and Arizona account for nearly half of the country’s EVs.
  • Washington and Oregon, have a disproportionately high share of used EVs. Washington accounts for 1.6 percent of all used cars on the road, and accounts for 3.4 percent of the country’s used EV share. Oregon accounts for 1.5 percent of all used cars on the road and accounts for 2.7 percent of the country’s used EV share.
  • North Dakota, Alaska, South Dakota, and Wyoming, which are all mountainous states, have the lowest share of EVs.

There are currently 16 states that have followed California’s lead as a Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) state. ZEV states have regulations in place to achieve long-term emission reduction goals by requiring manufacturers to supply the cleanest cars possible. These states include California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington. ZEV states generally have more EVs than non-ZEV states since more EVs are generally available to consumers in ZEV states. However, more states are expected to adopt California’s emission standards to become ZEV states, which will likely spur EV adoption even further.

Methodology:

iSeeCars.com analyzed over 16.3 million 1-5 year old used car sales sold in May 2021 – April 2022. The percentage share of EV sales within each state was calculated and used to rank all US states.

About iSeeCars:

iSeeCars.com is a car search engine that helps shoppers find the best car deals by providing key insights and valuable resources, like the iSeeCars VIN check reports and Best Cars rankings. iSeeCars.com has saved users over $342 million so far by applying big data analytics powered by over 25 billion (and growing) data points and using proprietary algorithms to objectively analyze, score and rank millions of new cars and used cars.

