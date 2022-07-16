ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria teen killed, two injured in daytime shooting

By Alex Dalton, Journal Star
PEORIA – A shooting on Saturday left an 18-year-old dead and two other people injured.

The shooting took place near the corner of North Central Avenue and East Frye Avenue, Police Department spokeswoman Semone Roth said. Peoria police were called to the scene shortly after 2:30 p.m. in response to a 10-round Shot Spotter alert.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said that the teen killed in the shooting was an 18-year-old male and a Peoria resident. He was rushed to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center where he died of multiple gunshot wounds. An autopsy will be conducted on Monday.

Police said two others also suffered gunshot wounds. At the scene, police placed evidence markers in the middle of the street on Central. The Police Department has not yet shared information about potential suspects.

