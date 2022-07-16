ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yankees Aren't Concerned About Isiah Kiner-Falefa's Defense

By Max Goodman
InsideThePinstripes
InsideThePinstripes
 3 days ago

NEW YORK — As soon as Jordan Montgomery made contact with his glove, tipping a sharp ground ball back to the left side of the infield, it looked like Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez had himself an infield single.

That's when Isiah Kiner-Falefa changed direction, snagging the deflection with his barehand before firing an off-balance strike to first base in one fluid motion, a pretty play with an assist from a stretching Anthony Rizzo.

That play in the top of the sixth on Friday night was a sparkler from Kiner-Falefa. In fact, there have been a few stellar plays from the first-year Yankee this season. A few days ago in Boston, the shortstop slid deep into the hole to rob a base hit from Xander Bogaerts.

When you dive into Kiner-Falefa's metrics on defense, however, those flashes fade away and ugly numbers come into focus.

Kiner-Falefa has made 11 errors this season at shortstop, tied for the second-most errors by any position player in Major League Baseball this year. FanGraphs gives Kiner-Falefa plus-three defensive runs saved at short this year, but Statcast's Outs Above Average statistic isn't as kind—the shortstop is in the league's 9th percentile with minus-four OAA (tied for 26th out of 36 qualifying shortstops around the league).

Whether you swear by advanced metrics or rely on the eye test when evaluating a defender, everyone can admit Kiner-Falefa has gone through some rough patches at shortstop this season. In fact, there have been a slew of plays that should've been ruled as errors that have gone down as base hits.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone views Kiner-Falefa's defense in a different light, though.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kt5Gb_0giGgyRj00

"I think with everything we look at, he's been a really good defender," Boone said. "I would say he's had probably four or five errors this year that were kind of like bad errors. But looking at the body of work of what he's been defensively, he's been one of the game's best defenders at shortstop."

Kiner-Falefa's season overall has been fascinating. He was acquired this spring from the Twins in the Gary Sánchez trade, filling in at shortstop after New York elected not to sign any of the top-tier players at the position in free agency. Despite a plan to incorporate more power in his offensive production, the 27-year-old doesn't have a single home run in 296 plate appearances. He has only two barrels all season.

And yet, he's continued to be one of the best contact hitters in the game. Kiner-Falefa is fourth on the team with 74 hits, leads the club with 13 stolen bases, he rarely ever strikes out (only 13.7 percent of the time) and almost never swings and misses (he whiffs just 12 percent of the time).

Overall, what's stood out to Boone is how Kiner-Falefa has responded to those poor performances, owning up to his mistakes and flushing them, always focusing on his next opportunity.

"He bounces back really well," Boone explained. "That's what I've seen. We've even talked about that, he is tough on himself. He expects a lot of himself. He demands a lot of himself and he gets upset when he doesn't make a play that he knows he can make. But every time he's done that, he's bounced back. It doesn't carry over and that's been really good to see, especially coming here to this environment. And I think that's part of his toughness."

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAN Sports Radio

Sons of two ex-Yankees make MLB history by going 1-2 in 2022 MLB Draft

Two former Yankees were an ancillary part of MLB history on Sunday, as for the first time ever, the sons of two former Major Leaguers went 1-2 in the MLB Draft. The No. 1 overall selection in the 2022 MLB Draft was shortstop Jackson Holliday, the son of former Rockie, Cardinal, and Yankee Matt Holliday, who went to the Orioles. The Stillwater (OK) HS SS is just the second No. 1 overall selection whose father played in MLB, following Ken Griffey Jr.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Former No. 1 pick sent down to minor leagues

A number of top prospects have debuted in Major League Baseball in 2022 and found quick success. Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson is not one of them. The team on Sunday decided to address that. The Tigers announced that they have demoted Torkelson to Triple-A, where he will begin...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
City
Jordan, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
The Spun

Look: Wild Brawl At The MLB Home Run Derby Monday

Unfortunately, Juan Soto and Julio Rodriguez weren't the only ones swinging for the fences at Dodger Stadium on Monday night. On Tuesday, a video of two fans fighting surfaced on social media. Judging by their outfits, they were both Dodgers fans. This fight occurred in the left field bleachers at...
MLB
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kristen Edman, the Wife of Cardinals Player Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
POWAY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Jordan Montgomery
Person
Gary Sánchez
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
Yardbarker

Juan Soto next team odds: Yankees given a 40% chance to land Soto

Juan Soto turned down a $440 million contract with the Washington Nationals. Now, he will likely be traded. Here's a look at the Juan Soto Next Team odds. After the 2018 season, the Washington Nationals lost their superstar, Bryce Harper to free agency. They would win the World Series the following year but now just a few years later find themselves in a pinch as Juan Soto, their current star, rejected a $440 million contract extension.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Scott Boras drops major truth bomb on Juan Soto’s value amid trade rumors

Juan Soto is MLB’s biggest name at the moment. The outfielder began trending after he reportedly turned down a $440 million dollar extension from the Washington Nationals. This led many to believe that the Nationals will trade him ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Soto didn’t let the trade rumors get to his head, however, and won the 2022 Home Run Derby. The 23-year old is a star in every sense of the word. Soto’s agent Scott Boras commented on the outfielder’ market value, per MLB insider Hector Gomez.
WASHINGTON, DC
FanSided

Ump job: Braves, Matt Olson get completely hosed with awful called third strike

The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson were jobbed out by the home plate umpire on a horrendous strike three call. An umpire making a bad call behind home plate has become a common occurrence in MLB games this season. Look how many times New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected this year for arguing about the strike zone. Well, there was one call that was pretty egregious, but it did not involve a low strike.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Major League Baseball#Fangraphs
The Spun

Detroit Tigers Make Decision About Former No. 1 Overall Pick

The Detroit Tigers surely believe Spencer Torkelson still has a bright future in the big leagues, but for now, they want him to return to Triple-A. The Tigers optioned Torkelson, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, to Triple-A Toledo this afternoon. The decision comes with the righty slugger struggling mightily in his rookie season.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

The Mariners Make MLB History Heading Into The Break

The first half of the 2022 MLB season has come to a close. Several teams are entering the second half on a good note, having played well enough in the first half to put themselves in position to make a run down the stretch. Some teams have had to fight...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

New York Mets Lose Outfield Depth as Gold Glover Elects Free Agency

The Ender Inciarte era was short lived in Queens. According to MLB's transactions page, Inciarte has elected free agency, as opposed to accepting a minor league assignment, which would have saw him return to Triple A Syracuse. After signing a minor league deal with the Mets on June 20, Inciarte...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Yardbarker

Report: Yankees preparing to enter Juan Soto sweepstakes: ‘They offer whatever it takes’

It is not every day a generational talent hits the trade market, but one like Juan Soto is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, especially for a team like the New York Yankees. Power hitters are exactly what the Yankees are looking for. The prospect of pairing Aaron Judge with Soto could be too enticing to turn down, even if it requires giving up a monster amount of prospects in the process.
MLB
960 The Ref

Fox Sports apologizes for overlaying Yankees and Red Sox logos on World Trade Center site

The biggest misstep of Saturday's New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox didn't come on the field. Broadcaster Fox Sports saw a swift backlash during the game, part of its Baseball Night in America telecast, after it came out of a commercial break with a graphic depicting the two rivals' logos overlaid onto the reflecting pools of the National September 11 Memorial & Museum.
BOSTON, MA
InsideThePinstripes

InsideThePinstripes

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
316K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideThePinstripes is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the New York Yankees

 https://www.si.com/mlb/yankees

Comments / 0

Community Policy