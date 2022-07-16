NBA rumors: Jazz finalizing deal to hire Jason Terry as assistant coach on Will Hardy's staff

July 16, 2022 | 7:18 pm EDT Update

Kyrie Irving may still play in Drew League?

Dave McMenamin: Drew League commissioner Dino Smiley to ESPN when asked about Kyrie Irving: “We still have a couple games left today and then six tomorrow. So, (we’ll see). But that sounded like it was going to be a sure bet but I don’t know what happened.”

“In terms of whether he wanted to stay, Zion had always been very clear with us about what he wanted, about what his goal set was. He never wavered off of that.”

Sirius XM NBA: “We felt like we were in a good spot” Former NBA Shooting Guard & Paolo Banchero agent, @Mike Miller, explains to @TermineRadio & @LegsESPN why he didn’t work out for the Magic prior to the draft @Orlando Magic | #NBA2K23SummerLeague pic.twitter.com/KEODdDXn5G

Meghan Triplett: Jake LaRavia is in health & safety protocols and will not be available for today’s @Memphis Grizzlies Summer League game vs Spurs.

“To us, it meant everything,” Tarter said. “From the beginning, when you look at the contributions these ABA players made to today’s NBA, fast up-tempo games, 3-pointers, the slam dunk contest. When you watch all these guys today getting recognized, finally, for their contributions, it’s overwhelming.”

StatMuse: LeBron in the Drew League: 42 PTS 16 REB 4 STL pic.twitter.com/mwB3ISyFlo

They had plenty of help. Dropping Dimes has an advisory board backed by big names in sports, media and basketball. Among them are Bob Costas, Reggie Miller, George McGinnis, Julius Erving, Myles Turner, Peter Vecsey and Bob Netolicky. “They all came together,” Tarter said. “It was kind of a labor of love.”

“The NBA needed some persuading, like 18 months of persuading, and in the meantime a lot of guys died,” Green said. “Negotiations on our side fell to Scott as an attorney and I’m just so proud of Scott for bird-dogging it to the end. We’re talking one attorney on our side, a dozen with the NBA. Took heart and guts and savvy.”

