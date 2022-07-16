ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA rumors: Jazz finalizing deal to hire Jason Terry as assistant coach on Will Hardy's staff

USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

July 16, 2022 | 7:18 pm EDT Update

Kyrie Irving may still play in Drew League?

Dave McMenamin: Drew League commissioner Dino Smiley to ESPN when asked about Kyrie Irving: “We still have a couple games left today and then six tomorrow. So, (we’ll see). But that sounded like it was going to be a sure bet but I don’t know what happened.”

6 hours ago – via Twitter mcten

“In terms of whether he wanted to stay, Zion had always been very clear with us about what he wanted, about what his goal set was. He never wavered off of that.”

6 hours ago – via Reese Nasser @ Clutch Points

Sirius XM NBA: “We felt like we were in a good spot” Former NBA Shooting Guard & Paolo Banchero agent, @Mike Miller, explains to @TermineRadio & @LegsESPN why he didn’t work out for the Magic prior to the draft @Orlando Magic | #NBA2K23SummerLeague pic.twitter.com/KEODdDXn5G

6 hours ago – via Twitter SiriusXMNBA

Meghan Triplett: Jake LaRavia is in health & safety protocols and will not be available for today’s @Memphis Grizzlies Summer League game vs Spurs.

6 hours ago – via Twitter Meghan_Triplett

“To us, it meant everything,” Tarter said. “From the beginning, when you look at the contributions these ABA players made to today’s NBA, fast up-tempo games, 3-pointers, the slam dunk contest. When you watch all these guys today getting recognized, finally, for their contributions, it’s overwhelming.”

6 hours ago – via Dana Hunsinger Benbow @ USA Today Sports

ABA, NBA

StatMuse: LeBron in the Drew League: 42 PTS 16 REB 4 STL pic.twitter.com/mwB3ISyFlo

6 hours ago – via Twitter statmuse

They had plenty of help. Dropping Dimes has an advisory board backed by big names in sports, media and basketball. Among them are Bob Costas, Reggie Miller, George McGinnis, Julius Erving, Myles Turner, Peter Vecsey and Bob Netolicky. “They all came together,” Tarter said. “It was kind of a labor of love.”

6 hours ago – via Dana Hunsinger Benbow @ USA Today Sports

“The NBA needed some persuading, like 18 months of persuading, and in the meantime a lot of guys died,” Green said. “Negotiations on our side fell to Scott as an attorney and I’m just so proud of Scott for bird-dogging it to the end. We’re talking one attorney on our side, a dozen with the NBA. Took heart and guts and savvy.”

6 hours ago – via Dana Hunsinger Benbow @ USA Today Sports

ABA, NBA

Comments / 0

Related
NBA Analysis Network

3 Trades To Send Donovan Mitchell To New York Knicks

If you’ve been keeping up with NBA rumors lately, odds are, you’ve read a lot about Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell. Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. All other NBA news this summer, barring something unthinkable, will be secondary to that information. Giannis Antentokoumpo would have to request a trade to make a decidedly bigger headline.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Myles Turner
Person
Reggie Miller
Person
Bob Costas
Person
Jason Terry
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Paolo Banchero
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
John Terry
Person
Julius Erving
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Clippers#Nba Shooting Guard#Termineradio Legsespn#Mikemiller 13#Spurs
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Simeon Wilcher picked UNC to play on the big stage

With the decommitment of G.G. Jackson last week, the UNC basketball program has just one commitment in their 2023 class. That commitment comes from five-star guardSimeon Wilcher who has improved his stock over the past year, climbing into the Top 25 in recruiting rankings. The New Jersey native is one of the better guards in this 2023 class and with Caleb Love likely gone after this year and potentially R.J. Davis as well, UNC will need to reload in the backcourt. For Wilcher, he committed to UNC back in October of 2021 and his reasoning was simple: He wants to play on...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU pitcher Paul Gervase reverses course after he was drafted by Mets, will now go pro

On Monday night, LSU relief pitcher Paul Gervase tweeted “Tiger nation!! LETS RUN IT BACK! #GeauxTigers !!!!”. But on Tuesday, Gervase was drafted by the Mets at pick No. 359 in Round 12, and it seems as though his plans have changed and he will now head to the Big Apple. He has since deleted the tweet announcing his return, and in a new post, he implies that he will be moving on and signing with New York.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

For The Win hands out offseason grade for the OKC Thunder

USA Today’s For The Win’s Bryan Kalbrosky took out his highlighter and handed out a grade for all 30 NBA team’s offseason thus far in an article that dropped on Tuesday. While there are still big dominos to fall, the busiest days of the offseason are behind as the NBA calendar flips to the slowest time of the year. Barring something huge, right now is an appropriate time to reflect and give thoughts on the offseason.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

130K+
Followers
175K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy