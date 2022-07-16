Former Lakers And Celtics Guard Still A Free Agent

Dennis Schroder still remains a free agent on July 16. The veteran guard has played for the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets over his career.

June 30 was the beginning of free agency, so on July 16 free agency has been ongoing for the last two and a half weeks.

One of the players that is still available is veteran point guard Dennis Schroder.

With the Hawks, he was their best player at one point and averaged 19.4 points and 6.2 assists per game during the 2017-18 NBA season.

This past season, he spent time with the Celtics and was also traded to the Rockets.

He averaged 13.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists in the 64 games that he played in.

At one point, he could have been looked at as a future star caliber player, but now he more of a role player.

That being said, he is still a very solid role player and in 2020, he was one of the best 6th Men in all of basketball for the Thunder.

He only started in two games that season, but averaged an impressive 18.9 points and 4.0 assists per game.

A title contender or a young team could benefit by signing him.

The question will come down to how much is a team willing to pay for him.

At his age, he is likely not looking to sign a minimum deal, so the options are likely slim.

Wherever he ends up could get very interesting, because he is a good player.