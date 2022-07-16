ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Former Lakers And Celtics Guard Still A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

Dennis Schroder still remains a free agent on July 16. The veteran guard has played for the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets over his career.

June 30 was the beginning of free agency, so on July 16 free agency has been ongoing for the last two and a half weeks.

One of the players that is still available is veteran point guard Dennis Schroder.

The 28-year-old has played for the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets over his career.

With the Hawks, he was their best player at one point and averaged 19.4 points and 6.2 assists per game during the 2017-18 NBA season.

This past season, he spent time with the Celtics and was also traded to the Rockets.

He averaged 13.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists in the 64 games that he played in.

At one point, he could have been looked at as a future star caliber player, but now he more of a role player.

That being said, he is still a very solid role player and in 2020, he was one of the best 6th Men in all of basketball for the Thunder.

He only started in two games that season, but averaged an impressive 18.9 points and 4.0 assists per game.

A title contender or a young team could benefit by signing him.

The question will come down to how much is a team willing to pay for him.

At his age, he is likely not looking to sign a minimum deal, so the options are likely slim.

Wherever he ends up could get very interesting, because he is a good player.

PuffNatik
2d ago

I mean he performed well and he turned down the lakers offer the rest of the league looks at that as hes expecting too much money more than we'll want to offer him let's move on to the next one

IhateracistnotYtp
3d ago

He turned down $84M yes $84M he would have been making $21M this year. Now he can't pay a team for a Max 😜😂 🤡

Patrick Beverley's Viral Tweet About LeBron James

On Saturday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was at the Drew League in California, and he put on an absolute show scoring 42 points and grabbing six rebounds. The event was all over social media, and veteran NBA star Patrick Beverley sent out a tweet about James. Beverley: "Bron...
NBA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Surprising Charles Barkley Job News

Charles Barkley is one of the most brutally honest people in all of sports. The former NBA star turned Turner Sports analyst has made his opinion on LIV Golf extremely clear. Barkley does not criticize players who are taking the money from the Saudi-backed golf league. It turns out Barkley...
BASKETBALL
