ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Smith falls away at British Open after bad call from bunker

By STEVE DOUGLAS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LyxeZ_0giGb98K00
1 of 6

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Cameron Smith stepped into a fairway bunker about 3 feet below his ball, which was perched precariously on the lip of the trap.

The Australian had seen his overnight lead disappear in a frustrating third round at the British Open and here he was on 13th hole of the Old Course with a big decision to make.

Play it safe and somehow get the ball back in play. Or go for the bold shot that had danger all over it.

He chose the wrong option.

Reaching up and out of the bunker with his iron, Smith skimmed a low, ugly shot about 100 yards into a heather bush and swung his club in anger. Then he hacked out into more rough on a bank in front of the green, and failed to get up and down.

A double-bogey 6 was the low point of a round that ended on No. 18 like so many holes did for the man with perhaps the most famous haircut in golf — Smith leaning over in anguish after missing a birdie putt.

He began Saturday with a two-shot lead, the lowest 36-hole total in a British Open at St. Andrews, and in a strong position for a run at a first major title.

He ended it four behind Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland, and with plenty of regrets after his 1-over 73 that left him tied for third place at 12 under.

“It wasn’t my day,” Smith said, “to get something like that (on No. 13) after an already frustrating 11 or 12 holes.”

Smith made 255 feet of putts on Friday, when he shot an 8-under 64, but only about 50 in his third round. He missed a par putt from 4 feet at the first hole and more short birdie putts at the fifth, 15th and 18th holes.

“It was quite frustrating,” Smith said. “It’s probably the best I’ve struck the ball all week. I had lots of opportunities.”

Also heading in the wrong direction late on Moving Day was Dustin Johnson, the former No. 1 who — as one of the players to have joined the Saudi-funded LIV Golf tour — is used to only playing 54 holes these days.

While Smith was making bad decisions in the rough on No. 13, Johnson was on the par-5 14th, rolling an eagle putt through the green and into a bunker, from which he had to splash out away from pin.

A realistic chance of a birdie turned into a tap-in for bogey, and that mistake seemed to get to him.

Johnson bogeyed two of his next three holes, then hit a drive lower than he wanted to on No. 18 and nearly struck Swilcan Bridge in front of the tee box. Somehow, Johnson emerged with a birdie for a round of 71 that started with birdies at Nos. 2 and 3, putting him one shot off the lead at the time.

Johnson was alone in seventh place, six shots off the lead. He is the best-placed LIV player but unlikely now to be lifting the claret jug, which will no doubt suit the R&A.

As the sun disappeared and the pressure mounted in the early evening, there were mistakes everywhere on the closing stretch of the Old Course on Saturday.

Take Cameron Young, the 25-year-old American playing in his first British Open and in the final pairing of the third round.

He was at 14 under and just a shot off the lead when he took on the flag at the par-4 No. 16, which was playing one of the toughest holes all day. Young’s ball bounced off to the right over the green, and his return chip flew past the pin and down the slope. He wound up with a double bogey.

Young looked like dropping another when he hit his second shot way too hard and through the 18th green, but managed to save par.

He starts the final round four shots off the lead, like he was at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills in May where he finished in a tie for third.

___

https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

"Angry" Jon Rahm defends LIV Golf's Sergio Garcia after The Open

Jon Rahm has leapt to the defence of Sergio Garcia after the Spaniard confirmed his intentions to resign from the DP World Tour. Garcia, 42, told reporters after playing the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews he "does not feel loved" and did not enjoy his week. He intends to...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Report: Rory McIlroy wept in Erica Stoll's arms after heartbreak at The Open

Rory McIlroy may have kept up a brave front after another major escaped his grasp at the 150th Open Championship. But according to Golf.Com, the 33-year-old Northern Irishman burst into floods of tears no sooner had he embraced his wife Erica Stoll after doing his round of media interviews. If...
GOLF
People

Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson

With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Open#Bunker#Australian
People

Who Is Justin Thomas' Fiancée? All About Jillian Wisniewski

Justin Thomas has a lot to celebrate. Not only did he win the 2022 PGA Championship in May, but the golf pro is also in the midst of planning a wedding. Thomas and his girlfriend of five years, Jillian Wisniewski, got engaged in November 2021, and as the golfer told PEOPLE in March 2022, he's more than happy to let Wisniewski take the lead.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Rory McIlroy Has Honest Take On Not Winning The Open

Rory McIlroy looked poised to win his first major since 2014 today. He led the 150th Open Championship by as many as four shots before finished in third. Although McIlroy brought his final score to 18-under by shooting 2-under during a bogey-free Sunday, it wasn't enough to secure the Claret Jug. Cameron Smith surged ahead of him with an 8-under 64 in the final round at St. Andrews. Cameron Young also moved into second at -19.
GOLF
FanSided

Rory McIlroy was all class about Cameron Smith winning British Open

Rory McIlroy, despite a four-shot lead entering Sunday, watched the British Open slip away to Cameron Smith. After the round, though, he was all class. The weight of the world might’ve been on the shoulders of Rory McIlroy on Sunday at St. Andrews. The Open Championship was his to lose with a four-stroke lead outside of Viktor Hovland, he of never finishing inside the Top 10 at a prior major, who was tied with him. Cameron Smith, of course, had a different narrative in mind.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Amanda Balionis Speaks Out Sunday: Golf World Reacts

Prominent golf reporter Amanda Balionis Renner is speaking out in support of Rory McIlroy. McIlroy failed to win The Open Championship on Sunday, despite leading by multiple strokes in the final round. Following his disappointing finish, McIlroy spoke with reporters, something he didn't have to do. "Reminder that players do...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Report: Cameron Smith offered "$90 million" to join LIV Golf

Open champion Cameron Smith has reportedly been offered $90 million to join LIV Golf, according to Colt Knost. Former PGA Tour player turned on-course commentator Knost, 37, replied to a post on social media speculating about Smith's future. No sooner had Smith, 28, claimed the Claret Jug at St Andrews...
GOLF
Larry Brown Sports

Cameron Smith reveals answer to big Claret Jug question

Cameron Smith has found the answer to the big question he posed after he won The Open Championship on Sunday. After he rode an incredible putting performance to a victory at St. Andrews, Smith said in an interview with BBC that he planned to find out how many beers will fit inside the Claret Jug. He provided the answer on Monday.
GOLF
CBS Sports

2022 British Open leaderboard, winner: Cameron Smith ties major scoring record in victory at St. Andrews

Beginning the day four strokes behind leaders Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland, Australian sensation Cameron Smith rode a final- round 64 to the title Champion Golfer of the Year as victor at the 150th Open Championship. Smith (-20) matched the lowest score to par in major championship history, and his 30 on the back nine Sunday was the lowest score across the final half of a round for any major champion.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Cam Smith stuffing the claret jug in an overhead bin is the only relatable thing about him right now

Nothing about Cameron Smith the golfer is relatable right now, not even the fact that he had (more than) a few beers on Sunday evening. There's a big difference between enjoying some adult beverages after shooting 20 under to win the Open Championship at St. Andrews and enjoying some adult beverages alone on your couch because "it's Sunday." We are not the same.
GOLF
960 The Ref

British Open | McIlroy takes 2-shot lead to back nine

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — (AP) — The Latest on the British Open (all times local):. Rory McIlroy is nine holes away from getting his name engraved on the silver claret jug again. McIlroy made only one birdie and missed a few good chances on the front nine. But...
GOLF
960 The Ref

A home run: US turns in record-setting medal day at worlds

EUGENE, Ore. — (AP) — Except for a single, barely perceptible flinch, this would've been a Perfect 10 for the U.S. track and field team. As it ended up, the Americans still won nine medals on home turf Sunday at world championships in what will go down as one of the most memorable days for the red, white and blue in its long, successful history. It was the best single medal day for a nation at worlds, according to meet organizers.
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy