ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Watch: Lviv Paratroopers Reportedly Blow Up Russian Armored Personnel Carrier

By Joseph Golder, Zenger News
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

Ukrainian paratroopers reportedly blew up a Russian armored personnel carrier with a Stugna-P anti-tank guided missile.

Images released by the Ukrainian military show a missile whizzing toward its target before hitting it, causing a large explosion and a plume of smoke.

The footage was obtained Friday from the Command of the Airborne Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, along with a statement saying that the successful operation was carried out by the 80th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which is garrisoned in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv during peacetime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IH1fi_0giGZwr400
Ukrainian paratroopers reportedly blew up a Russian armored personnel carrier with a Stugna-P anti-tank guided missile. @dshv.mil.gov.ua/Zenger

The Command of the Airborne Assault Troops also said: "Lviv paratroopers continue to successfully destroy Russian armored vehicles together with their crews.

"The video shows the effective use of the modern Ukrainian Stugna-P anti-tank guided missile system against enemy armored vehicles."

The Stugna-P is a Ukrainian-built anti-tank guided missile system that was developed in the 2010s. It has even been used in at least one case to down a Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter.

The Command of the Airborne Assault Troops added: "It should be noted that these days, the Lviv paratroopers, together with other units of the Armed Forces and other components of the defense forces of Ukraine, knocked out nine Russian tanks, seven units of other armored vehicles (APCs and BMPs), one truck and destroyed about 70 occupiers."

"APC" stands for armored personnel carrier, while BMPs are infantry fighting vehicles that were first used by the Soviet Union in the 1960s.

The Command of the Airborne Assault Troops also said: "We continue to carry out combat missions and destroy the enemies of Ukraine! Death to the Russian invaders! Airborne Assault Troops - Always First! Glory to Ukraine!"

It is unclear where exactly in Ukraine the images were filmed. They were also relayed by the Office of Strategic Communications (StratCom) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Zenger News contacted the Command of the Airborne Assault Troops for further comment, as well as the Russian Ministry of Defense, but had not received a reply at the time of writing.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what the Kremlin is calling a "special military operation." Saturday marks the 143rd day of the invasion.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that between February 24 and July 15, Russia had lost about 38,000 personnel, 1,672 tanks, 3,866 armored combat vehicles, 842 artillery units, 247 multiple launch rocket systems, 109 air defense systems, 220 warplanes, 188 helicopters, 681 drones, 155 cruise missiles, 15 warships, 2,731 motor vehicles and fuel tankers, and 67 units of special equipment.

Other developments in the Russia-Ukraine war:

At least 23 people, including three children, have been killed and up to 117 others have been injured after Russian missiles hit the city center of Vinnytsia, in west-central Ukraine, far from the front lines. The State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine has said that it is looking for 39 people who are currently missing, and 34 others are in serious condition.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky called the attack "an open act of terrorism."

The United States, as well as over 40 other countries have agreed to coordinate their investigations into suspected Russian war crimes in Ukraine. Forty-five countries, including European Union countries, as well as the U.S., the United Kingdom, Canada, Mexico, and Australia signed a declaration at a conference in The Hague on Thursday, agreeing to work together.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that Russia's war in Ukraine is the biggest threat to the global economy. She added that representatives of the Russian regime "have no place" at the G20 meeting in Indonesia.

Oleksandr Kubrakov, Ukraine's infrastructure minister, has said that Kyiv is "definitely a step closer" to being able to export grain through its Black Sea ports after talks with Russia, Turkey, and the United Nations.

The U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War has said that Russia has begun "volunteer mobilizations" to address soldier shortages, saying that Moscow had "likely ordered Russian 'federal subjects' (regions) to form volunteer battalions to participate in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, instead of declaring partial or full mobilization in Russia."

This story was provided to Newsweek by Zenger News.

Comments / 24

Floyd Malizia
2d ago

prayers for all the people in Ukraine 🇺🇦 🙏, may God w a tch over and protect them, how could Russia keep killing and attacking innocent civilians and children , elderly women and men

Reply(6)
5
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Yellen
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Benzinga

Support For Vladimir Putin Proves Costly For Belarus President As He Faces Revolt: 'Joining Russian War An Act Of Pure Suicide'

Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, is facing flak at home for siding with the former in the Ukraine war. What Happened: Lukashenko is facing the prospect of a revolt against him by his military amid growing concerns among top officers regarding Minsk's alignment with Putin's Russia and its support for the war in Ukraine, according to the Daily Express.
POLITICS
DOPE Quick Reads

Why Has Russia Claimed to Have Destroyed Two US-Made High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) Missile Launchers?

Earlier this week, the Russian defense ministry claimed that its forces destroyed two HIMARS in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine. It was also alleged that Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots after capturing the Luhansk region over the weekend. These allegations emerge following the U.S.' recent provision of four HIMARS to Ukraine as their war against Russia wages on. [i]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Armored#Central Ukraine#Russian#Ukrainian#The Armed Forces#Apc
Newsweek

Strike Kills Nearly Every Deputy Commander in Russian Division: Ukraine

A strike by Ukrainian forces left all but one of the deputy commanders from Russia's 106th Airborne Division dead, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A post on the Telegram page of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' communications office said that the deputy commanders were wiped out by HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) fire attacks near Shakhtarsk, a city in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. The one deputy commander who did not die is "in serious condition," the post said.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russian journalist who protested invasion of Ukraine by holding up a banner in live TV broadcast has been detained by the country's police, lawyer reveals

A Russian journalist who protested the invasion of Ukraine by holding up a banner during a live TV broadcast has been detained by the country's police, her lawyer has revealed. Ukrainian-born Marina Ovsyannikova, 43, dubbed the 'bravest women on television', was detained by Russian police on Sunday and her location...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
Newsweek

Watch: Ukrainian Troops Blitz Column of Russian Tanks

Ukrainian soldiers blitzed a column of Russian tanks in rural Luhansk, as images released by Ukrainian military officials show. The 24th Mechanized Brigade, named after King Danylo, of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, said they carried out the attack in the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk Oblast. The Ukrainian brigade said...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Blind psychic Baba Vanga, who previously predicted 9/11, claimed cities would face water shortages from droughts this year - as people in Europe are told to save water

A blind psychic who correctly predicted the 9/11 attacks claimed cities would face water shortages from droughts this year. Known as the Nostradamus of the Balkans, Baba Vanga, who died 25 years ago in 1996 aged 84, reportedly warned that large cities would face draught due to rising temperatures. The...
PORTUGAL
nationalinterest.org

Why U.S. Navy Destroyers in Spain Will Send a Message to Russia

The ability to forward project power is fundamental to the U.S. Navy’s global deterrence posture. President Biden is adding a substantial new measure of naval firepower to the European continent and the Mediterranean Sea by increasing the number of U.S. Navy destroyers based in Rota, Spain, from four to six.
MILITARY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
102K+
Post
905M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy