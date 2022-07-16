Report: McCullers' Next Step Could Be a Rehab Assignment

Lance McCullers Jr. threw two simulated innings Saturday prior to the Houston Astros' afternoon contest with the Oakland A's.

Throwing his second set of up-downs since the start of the week, Houston Astros' Lance McCullers Jr. concluded his two simulated innings Saturday with a potential rehab assignment next, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com .

McCullers threw all of his arsenal Saturday on 40 pitches, according to the report. Feeling "extremely healthy," the right-hander said a major league rehab assignment could be next on the docket.

On the injured list since the start of the 2022 season, the 28-year-old is recovering from a right-forearm strain suffered in the 2021 American League Division Series. Anticipated to return from the 60-day in August, McCullers would be the seventh starter at disposal if the roster remains the same.

