ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Report: McCullers' Next Step Could Be a Rehab Assignment

By Kenny Van Doren
Inside The Astros
Inside The Astros
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03BpMg_0giGZu5c00

Lance McCullers Jr. threw two simulated innings Saturday prior to the Houston Astros' afternoon contest with the Oakland A's.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Throwing his second set of up-downs since the start of the week, Houston Astros' Lance McCullers Jr. concluded his two simulated innings Saturday with a potential rehab assignment next, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com .

McCullers threw all of his arsenal Saturday on 40 pitches, according to the report. Feeling "extremely healthy," the right-hander said a major league rehab assignment could be next on the docket.

On the injured list since the start of the 2022 season, the 28-year-old is recovering from a right-forearm strain suffered in the 2021 American League Division Series. Anticipated to return from the 60-day in August, McCullers would be the seventh starter at disposal if the roster remains the same.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Report: Houston Astros Interested in Right-Handed Starter Luis Castillo
  2. Peña, Pressly Lift Houston Astros Over Los Angeles Angels In Late-Game Heroics
  3. Report: Brantley Leaves Astros in Los Angeles For Further Shoulder Tests in Houston
  4. Report: Altuve Exits Thursday With Contusion, Won't Play Friday
  5. Houston Astros Lefty Mushinski Makes Fourth Rehab Appearance in Triple-A
  6. Houston Astros Enter 2022 Draft With Fangraphs' 27th-Best Farm System
  7. FOCO Releases Exclusive Houston Astros 'Bobbles On Parade' Bobblehead
  8. Ohtani Carves Through Houston Astros' Offense, Javier Exits Early With 10 Strikeouts
  9. Report: Houston Astros' Lance McCullers Two Simulated Innings From Next Rehab Step
  10. Luis García Tosses Astros' 17th Consecutive Quality Start on the Road

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI !

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Baltimore Sun

Five things to know about Orioles’ No. 1 overall draft pick Jackson Holliday

As the first half of the MLB season came to a close Sunday, executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias can look around the Orioles organization and feel confident in its direction. Baltimore is heading into the All-Star break at .500, and with the first overall pick in Sunday night’s draft, the Orioles buoyed an already prospect-rich farm system with the selection of high school ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

New York Mets Lose Outfield Depth as Gold Glover Elects Free Agency

The Ender Inciarte era was short lived in Queens. According to MLB's transactions page, Inciarte has elected free agency, as opposed to accepting a minor league assignment, which would have saw him return to Triple A Syracuse. After signing a minor league deal with the Mets on June 20, Inciarte...
MLB
Bring Me The Sports

Should the Twins trade Carlos Correa or risk losing him for nothing?

According to a report from the Star Tribune's Phil Miller, the Minnesota Twins have not initiated talks on a contract extension for Carlos Correa. Correa's agent, Scott Boras, told Miller at this week's MLB All-Star festivities that the Twins have been impressed by his strong leadership, clubhouse presence, and "his ability to advance the goals of the franchise," but that teams normally wait until the end of the season to begin discussions on a new deal.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Oakland, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
93.7 The Fan

Bucs top pick-I’m the best player in the Draft

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Fourth overall in the 2022 MLB Draft, Pirates first-round pick Termarr Johnson says he’s ready to get to work. Oh, and he’s confident too. “I’m a dynamic player,” Johnson said Sunday night. “I believe the Pirates got one of the best players in the Draft if not THE best player in the Draft. I am going to work hard to make sure that I am the best player in the Draft, at the end of the day that is my goal. And I want to be the most successful, not just be drafted.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Rams defender draws six-game suspension for PEDs

The Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl defense is off to a bumpy beginning. Sarah Barshop of ESPN reported on Monday that Rams defensive tackle Bobby Brown has been suspended without pay for the first six games of the 2022 season. The suspension is reportedly due to a violation of the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Mccullers
Person
Lance Mccullers Jr.
InsideThePinstripes

Yankees' Promising Reliever to Begin Rehab Assignment

The Yankees could be getting a key depth piece back in their bullpen very soon. Right-handed rookie reliever Ron Marinaccio will begin a rehab assignment with Triple A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday. Marinaccio has been a nice surprise out of the Yankees’ bullpen this year, posting a 2.33 ERA and 0.88...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland A#Los Angeles Angels#Luis Castillo#Rehab#The Houston Astros#The Oakland A#Houston Astros Interested#Brantley
FanSided

Guardians draft grade: Cleveland takes ‘best hitter in entire draft’

The Cleveland Guardians selected who MLB Network called “the best hitter in the entire draft” with the 16th overall pick. The 2022 MLB Draft began on July 17, the night before the Home Run Derby and two nights prior to the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. The class was headlined by Jackson Holliday and Druw Jones, the sons of former MLB stars Matt Holliday and Andruw Jones. Then, there was the shocking selection by the Texas Rangers, who took Kumar Rocker with the third-overall pick.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

MLB Draft Produces Another Surprise for Bettors

Surprises tend to happen on draft day, just not usually with the first overall pick. That was the case Monday night at the MLB draft, as most observers were shocked to hear Jackson Holliday’s name called as the Orioles’ first overall selection. The high school shortstop entered with...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBA Analysis Network

This Jazz-Suns Trade Sends Jordan Clarkson To Phoenix

The Phoenix Suns have been at the center of several NBA rumors this summer. By all accounts, they could be involved in a blockbuster this summer. Whatever they do this offseason, it won’t involve trading Deandre Ayton. They matched a max offer sheet the Indiana Pacers gave him, meaning that, as a recently extended rookie, he won’t be eligible for trade until January 15th.
PHOENIX, AZ
MLB

Draft Day 1: Pick-by-pick rundown, analysis

Day 1 of the MLB Draft is in the books, with the first 80 selections covering Rounds 1 and 2, eight compensation picks and Competitive Balance Rounds A and B. Read below for a rundown of all Day 1 picks, including analysis of all Round 1 selections from MLB Pipeline experts Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo.
NFL
Inside The Astros

Inside The Astros

Houston, TX
151
Followers
56
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheAstros brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Houston Astros.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/astros

Comments / 0

Community Policy