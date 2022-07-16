Her Friend Is Furious That She Stole A Secret Family Recipe For Chicken Casserole

A 27-year-old woman has a friend named Sam who is 7 years older than she is. Sam enjoys having friends over to her place to have dinner together, and Sam enjoys making food for all of them.

Sam began having her dinner parties several months ago, and it didn't go so well. Sam wasn't organized, and Sam started getting anxious.

Sam also was, well, not nice to spend time with since she was so stressed and running around to get stuff done.

She told Sam that she was happy to give her a hand with cooking and preparing since she does find it fun to cook.

Sam eagerly agreed to let her help, and the dinner parties were a whole lot better after that. Sam did let her help with cleaning, getting ingredients together, and stirring pots of food, but other than that, she wasn't allowed to do anything else since Sam said it was "her party" after all.

As Sam continued with her dinner parties, Sam figured out how to make things work better. Sam didn't need her to help out and then kept on doing things by herself.

Before Sam stopped needing her though, Sam made her family's top-secret chicken casserole recipe.

"I thought it was good and wanted to try making it myself," she explained. "Because I was helping Sam out with the side dishes when she made it and because I have a really good memory, it was pretty easy for me to reconstruct the recipe."

"I made it for myself a few times, and after tweaking it a bit, I was satisfied that I'd gotten it right."

Vasyl - stock.adobe.com

Well, several weeks ago she threw her own little dinner party with just her family. She made Sam's secret chicken casserole, and her whole family couldn't believe how great it was.

Her sister did ask for the recipe, and she let her sister know she got it from Sam before giving it to her.

"Word somehow worked its way back to Sam and she was pissed," she said. "She called me, yelling about how I'd "stolen" her family's secret recipe."

"I told her it's just chicken casserole and not worth screaming at me for, but she just called me a word...and then disinvited me from all future dinner parties."

Sam quickly spread the news to their mutual friends, and these friends are clearly divided. While many of her friends feel that it's not a big deal at all, others think she is in the wrong.

"It's not like Sam run's a restaurant or patented the recipe, and now after stealing it I'm using it to make money or directly compete with her for business," she pointed out.

"I just like it, so I make it for myself. It's nobody's business but my own."

Her family members have also weighed in on the issue, saying that she was a jerk for taking Sam's secret recipe and without even telling Sam that she was going to make it.

Do you think what she did was wrong?

You can read the original post on Reddit here.

