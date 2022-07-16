ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Penguins revamp defense, acquire Jeff Petry and Ty Smith

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired defenseman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling from the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday in exchange for defenseman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023.

The Penguins also dealt defenseman John Marino to the New Jersey Devils for defenseman Ty Smith and a third-round pick in 2023.

The deal with the Canadiens ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five assists in seven playoff games. He has 49 goals and 89 assists in 417 career NHL games.

Poehling has 13 goals and nine assists in 85 career NHL games. He was drafted 25th overall by Montreal in 2017.

Marino, 25, had one goal and 24 assists in 81 regular-season games for the Penguins last season and one assist in seven Stanley Cup playoff games. He has five seasons remaining on a six-year, $26.4 million contract he signed with Pittsburgh in 2021.

The 22-year-old Smith, selected by New Jersey in the first round (No. 17) of the 2018 NHL draft, has seven goals and 36 assists) in 114 NHL games.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Slovak defenseman Andrej Sekera, 36, announces retirement

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Andrej Sekera announced his retirement on Tuesday after almost two decades in the NHL. The Slovak defenseman played the past 15 full seasons since making his debut in 2006. Sekera played 888 regular-season and playoff games for the Buffalo Sabres, Carolina Hurricanes, Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars. He was a key member of the Stars during their run to the Stanley Cup Final in the playoff bubble in 2020, blocking 38 shots in 27 games. Sekera skated in the Olympics twice and played for Team Europe at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. He represented Slovakia eight times at the world championships, helping his country come away with the silver medal in 2012 and wearing the “C” as national team captain in 2019.
NHL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy