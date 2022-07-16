ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Orioles surging like 1989 -- and also have No. 1 draft pick

By CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DSmDr_0giGZbZ300

When Baltimore took Ben McDonald with the top choice in the 1989 draft, it was just one small part of a thrilling season for the Orioles.

They had the No. 1 pick was because the previous year had been terrible, but by the time they actually made the selection, the Orioles were in first place in the AL East, on their way to becoming one of baseball's classic underdog stories. In fact, McDonald was drafted on June 5, 1989 — the same day Baltimore won a season-high eighth game in a row.

Sound familiar?

This year's Orioles are suddenly drawing comparisons to that '89 team. After entering the season in the midst of a difficult rebuild — Baltimore will pick first in the draft Sunday for the second time in four years — the Orioles have become one of the game's biggest surprises over the past few weeks. A 10-game winning streak put Baltimore briefly above .500. As the All-Star break approaches, the Orioles have almost as many victories (45) as they did all of last year (52).

A playoff spot still seems unlikely, but at this point, Baltimore is only 2 1/2 games behind the final wild card in the American League.

"It's been fun to watch this team, man," said McDonald, a right-hander who pitched nine seasons in the majors and is now part of Orioles TV broadcasts. "It reminds me a lot of that '89 team in some ways, where they got some confidence and then took off."

The 1989 team occupies a special place in the hearts of Baltimore fans. The 1988 Orioles lost 107 games, and that didn't do justice to what a laughingstock they were after an 0-21 start. There wasn't much reason to expect a quick turnaround in '89, but shockingly, Baltimore led the AL East by 7 1/2 games in the middle of July.

The division ultimately came down to the final series of the season in Toronto. The Orioles lost the first two games, allowing the Blue Jays to clinch the title. Baltimore did win the finale, with McDonald — who was already in the majors the same year he was drafted — earning his first career victory.

The current Orioles rose from similar depths as that '89 team. Baltimore dropped 110 games last year, including a 19-game skid that nearly tied the 1988 team's mark for the longest losing streak in American League history. Even before this July surge, the Orioles looked more competitive, thanks in part to an improved-but-still-fairly-anonymous bullpen.

Then Baltimore began its winning streak with a victory at Minnesota before sweeping series against the Rangers, Angels and Cubs. It's been a pleasant surprise for Orioles fans, who figured to spend much of the season monitoring the progress of minor league prospects and looking to the draft and trade deadline as opportunities to add more of them.

"I think that we're in store for a lot of good stuff here for the next few years," general manager Mike Elias said. "I'm very happy that it's kind of reflected right now during this stretch of play so plainly for our fans."

This run by the Orioles may actually complicate the rest of the month for Elias. Baltimore figured to be a seller at the deadline — 30-year-old Trey Mancini could have some value, and Rougned Odor and Jordan Lyles are on one-year contracts — but in the midst of the team's first really successful stretch in a while, there could obviously be a temptation to ride it out and chase the postseason.

With the expanded playoffs, it's not unheard of for a team to pick No. 1 in the draft and then make the postseason in the same year. Minnesota did it in 2017.

"Everything that I do, or that we do, has tradeoffs," Elias said. "All I can say is, we do everything from a very global, very thoughtful perspective, about what is the right thing to do for the health of the Orioles franchise. And all that's being taken into consideration for the draft, but also for the trade deadline."

For all the excitement of 1989, it was basically an outlier. The Orioles sank back under .500 the following year and lost 95 games in 1991. Baltimore traded Pete Harnisch, Steve Finley and Curt Schilling — all of whom were part of the '89 team — for slugger Glenn Davis in a move that backfired badly.

The lesson is that, while Baltimore's long winning streak was a fun story for fans to rally around, the Orioles still need to make smart roster moves if they're going to build on it.

Elias hasn't said too much to tip Baltimore's hand heading into the draft, but he did say there's a general feeling in the industry that the first player taken will be a position player, not a pitcher.

Whatever happens over these next few weeks, the good news for Baltimore is that there seems to be more help on the way. In right-hander Grayson Rodriguez and infielder Gunnar Henderson, the Orioles have two of the game's top five prospects, according to MLB Pipeline. Rodriguez has been sidelined with a lat injury, but Henderson has hit well at Triple-A.

Catcher Adley Rutschman, the top pick in the 2019 draft, made his big league debut with Baltimore earlier this year.

"I think this organization is in a very healthy spot, and a lot of that is the players, and the way that they're playing up here at the major league level right now," Elias said. "Then obviously having an excellent group of minor league prospects behind them."

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Leader emerges in Juan Soto trade sweepstakes

The Washington Nationals are looking into the possibility of trading Juan Soto, and a favorite in the sweepstakes has already emerged. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that the San Diego Padres are the early favorite to land Soto. While some have floated the idea of a blockbuster swap involving Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr., one person familiar with the Padres’ thinking told Heyman that they want to pair Soto with Tatis.
SAN DIEGO, CA
dodgerblue.com

Who Would The Dodgers Have To Trade The Nationals For Juan Soto?

The Los Angeles Dodgers are sure to be busy looking to upgrade their roster prior to the MLB trade deadline, and while their focus will likely be on pitchers, they may shift their attention to adding another superstar to their lineup amidst Juan Soto trade rumors. The Washington Nationals are...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

The Mariners Make MLB History Heading Into The Break

The first half of the 2022 MLB season has come to a close. Several teams are entering the second half on a good note, having played well enough in the first half to put themselves in position to make a run down the stretch. Some teams have had to fight...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Sports Illustrated

MLB Draft Tracker: Breaking Down Every Team’s First-Round Pick

The Orioles have just enjoyed their best stretch of baseball in quite some time. On Sunday, they’ll take the first pick in the MLB draft for the second time in four years. Sunday’s draft is happening later in the calendar than usual in order to coincide with the All-Star break, but the added wait has only ratcheted up the anticipation. There are plenty several sons of former Major League stars expected to be taken early—Druw Jones (son of Andruw Jones), Jackson Holliday (Matt Holliday) and Justin Crawford (Carl Crawford), to name a few—along with Kumar Rocker, who was a first-round pick by the Mets last year but did not sign amid injury concerns. Rocker has a chance to get taken in the first round once again on Sunday night.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

MLB Draft 2022: Winners and losers from Round 1

MLB Draft: Winners and losers from the first round. The Major League Baseball Draft is finally upon us and round one delivered on all of the promise in a big way. The Baltimore Orioles elected to pick Jackson Holliday with the first-overall pick in the draft to the surprise of many. Druw Jones had been believed to be the best true talent in the class and was a safe bet to be picked first.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Harnisch
Person
Grayson Rodriguez
Person
Adley Rutschman
Person
Mike Elias
Person
Curt Schilling
Person
Jordan Lyles
Person
Steve Finley
Person
Ben Mcdonald
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Orioles#Rangers#Mlb Pipeline#Mcdonald#The American League#Orioles Tv
NBC Sports

MLB All-Star Game locations: 2023, 2024, 2025 and beyond

Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game has been around since 1933, serving as one of professional sports’ most historic annual celebrations of its best players. Two of the next four All-Star Game locations have been determined. The 2023 Midsummer Classic will be played at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, marking the third time the Mariners have hosted and first since 2001.
SEATTLE, WA
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to surprising expansion news

Major League Baseball has held steady at 30 teams for more than two decades since adding the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Tampa Bay Rays before the 1998 season and has held firm at that number for more than two decades, but it sure sounds like that could be changing with a couple of new expansion teams in the near future.
MLB
MLB

Draft Day 1: Pick-by-pick rundown, analysis

Day 1 of the MLB Draft is in the books, with the first 80 selections covering Rounds 1 and 2, eight compensation picks and Competitive Balance Rounds A and B. Read below for a rundown of all Day 1 picks, including analysis of all Round 1 selections from MLB Pipeline experts Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Shocking Early Draft Pick

As the 2022 MLB Draft gets underway, a lot of obscure prospects are bound to become very familiar to MLB fanbases quickly. But one familiar name found his name come off the board surprisingly quickly. With the third pick in the draft, the Texas Rangers selected former Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar...
MLB
Sportico

MLB’s First Half Marred by Attendance Declines in 21 Markets

Click here to read the full article. Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game, the unofficial midway point of the baseball season, takes place this evening in Los Angeles. The Yankees’ record pace, Shohei Ohtani’s two-way excellence and the emergence of Oneil Cruz have been just some of the highlights during the first half of the season. But an exciting on-field product has not been able to prevent attendance from declining across the league—including in New York (the Yankees saw a 7.59% slide), Anaheim (-17.2%) and Pittsburgh (-20.76%). All the data cited is versus the same number of home games in 2019,...
MLB
MLB

Draft Day 2: Overview, schedule, best available

LOS ANGELES -- Twenty-six of the Top 100 prospects in this year's Draft class are still on the board heading into Monday's Day 2, with an even mix of 13 hitters and 13 pitchers, including the highest-ranked pitcher in the class and a big-time college quarterback recruit. Day 1 analysis...
MLB
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
62K+
Followers
27K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy