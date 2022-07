Khamzat Chimaev is looking forward to being Nate Diaz’s final UFC fight. On Tuesday, it was revealed by ESPN through Hunter Campbell of the UFC that Chimaev is booked to headline UFC 279 against Diaz. The news came as a surprise as just a week ago Diaz said he hadn’t been offered any fights and just wanted to fight out his contract. Now, he will fight out his deal against Chimaev and the Swede is looking forward to it.

UFC ・ 22 HOURS AGO