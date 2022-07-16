ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC man steals cash register after climbing through Dunkin’ drive-thru window

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jetx5_0giGYo4h00
Robbed: New York City police said a man crawled through a drive-thru window at a Dunkin' in Queens and stole a cash register. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

New York City police are looking for a man who stole a cash register at a Dunkin’ restaurant by crawling through a drive-thru window.

In a tweet, the NYPD said the burglary occurred Wednesday at about 1 a.m. in the restaurant, located in the Maspeth neighborhood of Queens.

Police said the man used a crowbar to open the drive-thru window and then crawled into the restaurant, WPIX-TV reported. The NYPD released a surveillance photo of the man crawling through headfirst.

Once inside, the man grabbed the cash register and fled the building, police said.

An online listing for the location indicated that it was open at the time of the break-in, but no injuries were reported, WPIX reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Video: NYPD horse helps corral Midtown thief

Body camera video shows an NYPD mounted unit cop help rustle up a suspect thief, authorities said. (New York Daily News Exclusive) Cue the “William Tell Overture:” An NYPD mounted unit cop and his trusty steed helped corner a crook who robbed a Midtown vendor selling sunglasses, the Police Department said Tuesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
City
Maspeth, NY
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
1010WINS

VIDEO: Suspect who punched man after robbing Bronx dollar store sought

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police are searching for a suspect accused of punching a man after he robbed a Bronx dollar store last month, authorities said. According to officials, at approximately 12 p.m. on Monday, July 4, the suspect entered the Dollar Power store located inside of 1 East 167th St. in Concourse where he took two lighter fluid bottles and placed them under his shirt and left the location without paying.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Known gang member killed in the Bronx: NYPD

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police said a 31-year-old gang member was killed just before midnight July 15. The victim, identified as Queens resident James Thrower, was near the intersection of Teller Avenue and East 162nd Street when he was approached by another man. That man proceeded to argue with Thrower, and eventually took out […]
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Homeless man stabbed to death in Grand Army Plaza

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating the murder of a homeless man early Monday in Grand Army Plaza in the Prospect Heights section of Brooklyn. The 911 came in at about 2:30 a.m. for the incident. New York City Police Department officers found 37-year-old Miguel Andrews unconscious and unresponsive....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cash Register#Nypd#Drive Thru#Wpix Tv#Dm#Cox Media Group
Daily News

Man confesses to fatal stabbing after random hookup in Prospect Park

A Yonkers man confessed to fatally stabbing a homeless man after a random sex hookup in Prospect Park early Monday, police sources said. Anthony Dejesus, 28, called 911 at 2:30 a.m. allegedly admitting he knifed his partner in an area called the Vale of Cashmere — known as a cruising spot. Miguel Andrews, 37, was found clinging to life with stab wounds to his arms and upper body. Medics rushed ...
YONKERS, NY
hudsoncountyview.com

Police: Brooklyn ‘gang member,’ 17, caught with two loaded handguns in Bayonne

A 17-year-old from Brooklyn described as “a known gang member” was caught with two loaded handguns with hollow point bullets in Bayonne last week, police said. The juvenile, 17, of Brooklyn, was charged with obstructing the administration of law, resisting arrest, two counts of possessing prohibited weapons and devices, two counts of possession of a weapon unlawful purpose, and two counts possession of a handgun, according to Police Capt. Eric Amato.
BAYONNE, NJ
bronx.com

Patricia Canty, 57, Missing

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Patricia Canty. 315 E. 170th Street. Bronx, NY 10456. It was reported to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
longisland.com

21-Year-Old Shot Dead in Uniondale Park

The Homicide Squad is investigating a Homicide that occurred on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at 8:58 pm in Uniondale. According to Detectives, First Precinct Officers responded to Uniondale Avenue Park located at 710 Uniondale Avenue for a victim of an apparent gunshot wound. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 21-year-old male victim who was pronounced deceased at the scene by a Nassau County Police Medic, as a result of his injuries.
UNIONDALE, NY
PIX11

Girl says mom saved her life during Bronx shooting

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A teenage girl almost lost her life during a trip to a bodega to get milk for breakfast. The 13-year-old girl and her 46-year-old mom were in a Southern Boulevard store on Sunday night when shots rang out. A bullet hit the teen’s hand and another grazed her neck. Police said […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Haunting photo shows missing GA man on NYC streets

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — When Kim Crown got off the elevated subway train at Lorimer Street on July 5, she didn’t expect to see a cousin she barely knew, sitting on a bench and wearing tattered jeans. “I work in a predominantly Hasidic Jewish community,” Crown told PIX11 News, “so you don’t see a lot of […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
92K+
Followers
118K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy