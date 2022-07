LANCASTER – Greenwood Post 20 finished off a sweep of Lancaster Post 31 with an 11-9 victory on Tuesday night in the American Legion baseball playoffs. Third baseman Zach Faulkner of Laurens slammed a 3-run homer for Greenwood (11-2) with 1 out in the 3rd inning. Garrett Hodges followed with a solo blast, but the 4-0 edge was short-lived. Lancaster tied the game in the bottom half and added 3 more in the 4th. The Braves pulled back ahead, 8-7, in the 6th, but again Lancaster tied the score.

13 HOURS AGO