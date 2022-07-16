ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bama in the NFL: Marlon Humphrey and the Baltimore Rookies

By Hunter De Siver
 3 days ago

A breakdown of Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey and rookies Jalyn Armour-Davis and Slade Bolden

The Baltimore Ravens are one of the few NFL teams with a lot of talent that can't make it out of the first or second round of the playoffs.

Last season, Baltimore caught the injury bug before the leaves even began to fall. Their two best running backs, J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, and second-best cornerback, Marcus Peters each missed the entire season.

With Peters gone, cornerback Marlon Humphrey had to carry the secondary. Forced to cover the opponent's best receiver every game, Humphrey had the worst season of his early four-year career.

In 12 games last season, Humphrey allowed 665 yards and six touchdowns (both career-highs). With Peters back, Humphrey won't have to play 100 percent of the snaps.

Selected 16th overall by the Ravens in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Alabama product has been one of the top cornerbacks in the league. After five seasons, Humphrey is a two-time pro bowler and earned all-pro honors in 2019.

With a healthy defense, Humphrey looks to earn back his reputation as one of the best defensive backs in the NFL.

Backing up Humphrey is Alabama rookie Jalyn Armour-Davis, who was selected by the Ravens with the 14th pick in the fourth round. At Alabama, Armour-Davis was tied for the most interceptions (3) on the team last season. Armour-Davis also earned All-SEC second-team honors in 2021.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Armour-Davis ran the 28th overall fastest 40-yard dash, with an official time of 4.39 seconds. At 6-foot-1, Armour-Davis also had the fifth highest vertical jump (34.5) among cornerbacks.

If Humphrey or Peters are unable to play a game, Armour-Davis' speed, size and leaping ability make him a good option.

Offensively, quarterback Lamar Jackson struggled last season, even though he earned Pro Bowl honors. The 2019 NFL MVP had a below-average supporting cast of receivers.

All-pro tight end Mark Andrews and 1000-yard receiver Marquise Brown were his main options since his two best running backs were out for the season. However, Brown went to the Cardinals this offseason, meaning that second-year receiver Rashod Bateman will be the primary outside target.

The slot receiver for the upcoming season will likely be third-year receiver James Proche II. Behind Proche is likely second-year receiver Tylan Wallace. Neither of them have started more than a game, but have some experience on the field. The two have a combined 19 receptions for 236 yards in their careers.

A player with underrated slot receiving abilities is undrafted Ravens rookie receiver Slade Bolden. The Alabama product found ways every game last season to get open underneath and in the middle of the field. Bolden's route-running was overshadowed by teammates Jameson Williams II and John Metchie III.

Lamar Jackson was dead last in deep accuracy rate (22.6 percent). If Bolden sneaks his way up in the slot depth chart over the course of the season, Jackson could find Bolden very quickly on short-medium routes.

The Ravens open up the regular season against the New York Jets on Sept. 11.

This is the third story in a team-by-team series highlighting Alabama players in the NFL.

