‘Tis the season for rounding up your friends and grabbing an ice cold beverage under the Alabama sunshine! From swanky hotels, Birmingham’s first and only recreation center and a speakeasy lounge, to local favorites serving up tasty cocktails and Southern fare with a twist, these rooftop bars are the best way to enjoy the warm weather while relaxing and soaking in the city’s most impressive views. Here are nine Birmingham rooftop bars worth checking out.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO