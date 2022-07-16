ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU Football Commits Show Out During Future 50 Camp

By Zack Nagy
 3 days ago
The Under Armour All-America Future 50 returned to Bradenton, Fla. Saturday with a pair of LSU commits showing out. The camp featured 50 of the top 2023 and 2024 prospects battling it out in an event that holds the best of the best.

The Tigers were well-represented with LSU pledge Dashawn Womack asserting himself as a top defensive lineman at the camp. Womack, who committed to the Bayou Bengals roughly two weeks ago, has the chance to rise even higher in the rankings after a beneficial summer while polishing his skills.

Here is what On3’s Charles Power had to say of Womack’s performance Saturday:

“Dashawn Womack was another standout in the defensive front group that largely had its way with the offensive linemen. Womack is one of the more physically-developed EDGEs on hand, looking to be around 250 pounds. The recent LSU pledge pairs that ready-made size with explosive movements and bursts off the edge. He won the majority of his 1-on-1 reps, flashing burst, speed to power and a deliberate approach with his pass rush.”

Womack, a four-star recruit in the 2023 class, adds to an abundance of riches in the Tigers recruiting class. A cycle that has a number of elite defensive lineman, Womack has certainly proven to be right at the top of the list.

Another LSU commit that showcased his talents Saturday was safety Ryan Yaites. It’s evident the four-star prospect has been in the lab this summer, working on his hip mobility and technique all offseason.

Yaites joins a class with a few defensive backs, where he has the opportunity to emerge as the next Tiger in line to continue the “DBU” tradition. A Texas native, Yaites plays stiff competition year round, but the chance to put his game on display in an event that brings in some of the nation’s top prospects, it surely sharpens his skill set that much more.

All in all, it was an incredible showing for Tiger recruits in an event where it’s simply the best of the best. Brian Kelly and his staff are building one of the country’s top classes and it only looks to continue improving as this recruiting cycle goes on. With championship aspirations for years to come, this Tigers staff has gone above and beyond in developing one of the best rosters in the country.

